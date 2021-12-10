How can I meet someone on the dance floor?

It’s your turn. What love and relationship question has been on your mind? Send it to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form .

I met both husbands at singles dances. My first husband didn’t dance, but went to meet women; my second husband enjoyed dancing with me at mixed singles and couples dances during part of our marriage.

Even when I was young, I always enjoyed the dances, even if I didn’t meet anyone special; the music, the exercise, the food, making new friends, etc. There used to be dancing at some of the hotels, also groups at dances such as New England Singles, Parents without Partners, etc. Many of these seem to have disappeared. I also met guys I dated at informal Sunday brunches at my local Y, with Sunday newspapers provided on the round tables, when I lived in NYC. I am familiar with online dating, meetups, etc., and guys tend to like me. But I miss the weekly dances.

I realize that few people want to go to dances with the risk of getting COVID. But even before the pandemic, many of the organized dances seemed to have disappeared. There is an organization near my home with a nice dance floor, but it has not attracted many people. I hope they stay in business by advertising and adapting to also attract somewhat younger people post-COVID.

My main question is: Have you found dancing in the suburbs (for singles or couples), and how much interest would there be among your readers to meet people at singles dances at least when there’s less COVID risk?

SINGLES DANCE LOVER

A. Not long ago — but before the temperature dropped — I was driving by Jamaica Pond, and I saw outdoor dancers doing tango (I think), in pairs, under the moon. I was thrilled because it was nice to see people doing a beautiful, normal, celebratory thing. They were all masked, so it looked pretty safe.

That’s my first thought: People will dance again, but some of them might want to do it outside.

I’ve done a lot of Googling and I see some in-person and Zoom dance activities. Most of them are classes, as opposed to dance nights. That might be where the dancers have gathered — near an instructor. Maybe it’s worth trying a class, even if it’s online (especially if you can see other students on your screen).

I do think you should use the apps and dating sites to tell people you love to dance. You might find like-minded singles who would dance with you in a house. You might find someone who wants to learn from you.

Also, sometimes all a community needs is an organizer. What if you called that local organization with the great floor and offered to help design an intergenerational night of dance? What if you contacted a local senior center to do the same? Your interest can draw others. You could design your own night.

By the way, I’m so sorry for your loss. As you consider all of this and process the year, please continue to dance alone, in your place, on Zooms, maybe even traveling to a place like the Dance Complex in Cambridge to make a day of it. You say you always enjoyed the dances, even if you didn’t meet anyone special. That means it’s for you. Keep it moving.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Keep dancing! I admire you!

MHOUSTON01





Be the change you want to see. Partner with an experienced DJ and organize a dance yourself. Enlist a few friends to help. You say you’re familiar with online activities so using social media shouldn’t be that hard for you. Approach that dance venue near you and rent it, or do whatever they require for use. This might take some effort on your part, but you’ll be able to do it with some help.

LUPELOVE





Why are you only looking in the suburbs? If you limit your search to a couple of miles, you’ll limit your options. Meeting other people means expanding your options — which means looking outside your local and usual places.

HARRISBSTONE





Find a dance class or group in your area and go to a class. My mother rejoined a ballroom dancing class and she met a lot of good friends of very different ages as well as having a brilliant time doing something she loved. The admirers she had were all too young for her, in her opinion.

AULDYIN





I don’t have much to add here, as dancing is one of my least-favorite activities, so I’m sorry right off the bat. I was born with two left feet and a very self-deprecating sense of humor, so I just can’t not feel extremely self-conscious and uncomfortable the whole time. I would probably not have bothered chiming in, except for the fact that I can’t let one thing go. Zoom dancing? I’m done with online everything — meetings, concerts, trivia, etc. Tonight, I will be going to a live, in-person Bruins game and surrounded by real live people! Good luck and I agree with Meredith that you should try the apps and dating sites and try to find someone else who enjoys dancing as much as you and then go out and actually do it IN PERSON and you’ll probably also find other like-minded people while you’re at it. Thank you for attending my TED Talk.

SOUTHIE777





You might consider contra dancing or other folk dancing. Contra dancing is like square dancing. Although not exclusively aimed at singles, singles are very welcome. Everyone switches partners after each dance. My wife and I will dance one or two dances together but dance with others for most of the night. It’s part of being in the contra dance community. There’s always great live music too (usually lively Celtic).

LANDAGOLDMAN





“There is an organization near my home with a nice dance floor, but it has not attracted many people.” Seems to me a perfect opportunity to volunteer with them and help them be successful. What a great way to meet like-minded people. Have you considered that?

MAJORISSUES





Moseley’s on the Charles. Dedham.

JACQUISMITH





^That’s IT! I’m movin’ back. I heard “Moseley’s on the Charles” ads 30 years ago.

JIVEDIVA

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.