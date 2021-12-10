‘Bah-boom, bah-boom’: Acorn-ucopia of food fattens squirrels

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Humans aren’t the only species packing on extra pounds during the pandemic. Some squirrels are letting themselves go, too.

Many squirrels are eating well this fall in New England. But one portly squirrel is so big it earned the nickname, “Fatty McFatterson.”

Most squirrels sprint or scoot. This one lumbers and waddles after supplementing nature's bounty this fall by helping himself to seeds that fall to the ground from bird feeders.