Body found near Lobster Pot restaurant identified as R.I. woman who fell off of Prudence Island ferry

A search for her body was called off Tuesday after extensive search efforts were unsuccessful, the Globe reported.

Laura Ward, of Prudence Island, was pulled from the waters of Walker Cove around 12:00 p.m., Portsmouth police said in a statement.

The body of a 39-year-old woman who fell off the Prudence Island ferry late Monday was found washed up near the Lobster Pot restaurant in Bristol, R.I., Thursday, police said.

A Portsmouth police detective lieutenant told the Globe earlier this week that witnesses reported the woman “intentionally climbed over the deck railing and entered the water.” At the time, the vessel was west of Hog Island in the vicinity of Poppasquash Point. It’s unclear if the woman was wearing a life jacket when she entered the water.

Ferry operator Prudence and Bay Islands Tour declined comment earlier this week.

Officials said Tuesday afternoon that crews searched for a total of 10 hours and 39 square nautical miles “with no sign” of the woman before calling off the search. The Coast Guard said it weighed air and water temperature and “survivability” before deciding to stop searching.

“We had a lot of assets out there,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel. “The Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, Coast Guard Station Castle Hill, Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force, Coast Guard Cutter Coho searching into the night and this morning. Multiple assets were in the water and the air.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

