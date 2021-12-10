Brown University’s cancer center receives $25 million gift

The university announced Thursday that the Cancer Center at Brown , which was established in 2020, received a donation from life sciences entrepreneur and investor Pablo Legorreta and his wife, Almudena, to advance a plan to transform the center into a world-class cancer research hub.

PROVIDENCE — Brown University is one step closer to applying for National Cancer Institute designation after it received a $25 million gift.

The National Cancer Institute designation is the highest federal rating that a cancer center can achieve. Over the summer, center director Dr. Wafik El-Deiry told the Globe that they were about “three years away” from applying. If approved, the designation would mean that the center meets “rigorous standards for state-of-the-art research focused on developing new approaches to preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer.”

This latest gift will enable the center to be able to recruit world-class physician-scientists, leading investigators, and other experts. It will also allow the center to launch pilot research projects and build an infrastructure that includes the “expertise, equipment and support to bring basic science discoveries, new technologies and other innovations to clinical therapies and interventions to patients facing cancer diagnoses.”

There are 71 NCI-designated centers in the US. El-Deiry, who is also an attending physician in hematology-oncology at Lifespan, is leading the effort to create the first NCI-designation cancer center in Rhode Island. El-Deiry said receiving designation would boost collaborative research, increase the portfolio of clinical trials, and bring cancer-related funding to the university and Lifespan, the state’s largest health care system.

University president Christina H. Paxson said in a statement sent by her office that the gift will support Brown’s mission to to advance innovative cancer research that provides treatment for people in New England.

NCI-designated centers are expected to work with community stakeholders to identify specific needs and generate programs to address them, according to El-Deiry. Researchers at the center have to work to better understand the geographical, racial, socioeconomic, genetic, and other factors that affect cancer prevalence; but will also have to identify and overcome obstacles that prevent local community members from getting the best care, he said.

Rhode Island has high rates of lung, bladder, prostate, breast and endometrial, brain, and certain gastrointestinal cancers.

“There is unprecedented momentum at the center, which positions us for the next phase of growth through the Legorreta gift,” El-Deiry said.

Legorreta is the founder and chief executive officer of Royalty Pharma, which is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties that also leads funding rounds in innovation across biopharmaceutical research and development ecosystem.

“I’m a passionate believer in the ability of science to advance progress and facilitate change,” Legorreta said. “The best way to solve a very complex problem like cancer is to bring together talented scientists and researchers with different backgrounds, perspectives and expertise — people who truly have an interest in collaborating.”

Legorreta is also a trustee of the Corporation of Brown University.





