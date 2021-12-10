Corgi-mix found abandoned inside a porta-potty at a Brookline construction site

The dog, estimated to be 5-years-old, was found around 10 p.m. Thursday taped inside an empty mop bucket box left in a porta-potty at 19 Colchester St., the MSPCA said in a statement.

A 22-pound female Corgi-mix was found abandoned inside a porta-potty at a Brookline construction site and Brookline police and the MSPCA are searching for the dog’s owner, officials said Friday.

The female Corgi-mix will be re-homed once she completes her seven-day mandatory stray hold period at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain adoption center.

The Corgi-mix was frightened upon her rescue, MSPCA officials said, but was otherwise unharmed. She was not wearing a collar and does not have a microchip.

She was taken to Angell Animal Medical Center for evaluation, and is now resting at the MSPCA's Jamaica Plain Adoption Center, where she will be held for a mandatory seven-day stray hold, the statement said.

Once her stray hold expires, the MSPCA said they will place her with a new home.

Pictured is the mop bucket box which the Corgi mix was found taped inside. MSPCA

Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is encouraged to call Brookline police at 617-730-2730, or the MSPCA law enforcement department at 800-522-6008.

