Corgi-mix found abandoned inside a porta-potty at a Brookline construction site

A 22-pound female Corgi-mix was found abandoned inside a porta-potty at a Brookline construction site and Brookline police and the MSPCA are searching for the dog’s owner, officials said Friday.
The dog, estimated to be 5-years-old, was found around 10 p.m. Thursday taped inside an empty mop bucket box left in a porta-potty at 19 Colchester St., the MSPCA said in a statement.
The Corgi-mix was frightened upon her rescue, MSPCA officials said, but was otherwise unharmed. She was not wearing a collar and does not have a microchip.
She was taken to Angell Animal Medical Center for evaluation, and is now resting at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain Adoption Center, where she will be held for a mandatory seven-day stray hold, the statement said.
Once her stray hold expires, the MSPCA said they will place her with a new home.
Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is encouraged to call Brookline police at 617-730-2730, or the MSPCA law enforcement department at 800-522-6008.
