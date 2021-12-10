Jury finds Brockton man to be sexually dangerous

The jury deliberated for two-hours following a four-day trial at Plymouth Superior Court. A judge ordered Rathbun to be held for “up to life,” at the center, the statement said.

Scott Rathbun, 63, will remain at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater, where he has been held after being charged for a series of other sex crimes dating back nearly two decades, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A Brockton man who is a level 3 sex offender will likely spend the rest of his life at a state corrections treatment facility after a Plymouth Superior Court jury on Friday found him to be sexually dangerous, officials said.

Prosecutors had petitioned to have Rathbun to be detained as a sexually dangerous person after his sentence for prior offenses expired in 2018, according to the statement.

Rathbun was convicted of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older in 2013, according to the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry. In 2016, he was also convicted of assault with intent to commit rape and open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, according to the statement.

In 2002, he was charged with indecent assault and battery for allegedly trying to perform oral sex on a sleeping male, prosecutors said. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to indecent assault and battery for allegedly trying to perform oral sex on a sleeping male.

Rathbun was on probation in 2015 when he became a personal care attendant for an 80-year-old man who was bedridden and unable to care for himself, prosecutors said. Rathbun performed sexual acts upon himself in front of the man over a four month period, among other sexual misconduct.

Rathbun pleaded guilty and was incarcerated for a short period before being placed on probation, prosecutors said. In 2017, he twice violated probation by consuming alcohol and was re-incarcerated.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.