A new guide for improving higher education in Rhode Island

Rhode Island needs to reshape its higher education system to be more equitable, offer additional support to students, and remove policy barriers that prevent more students from earning a postsecondary credential, according to a new report from a committee advising Postsecondary Commissioner Shannon Gilkey.

The TL;DR version of the report (which you should read in full because the Patriots are off this weekend) is that Rhode Island needs a more predictable funding system that is on par with the rest of the region.

”We know that Rhode Islanders have both the talent and the desire to improve their livelihoods through education,” the report concludes. “Startlingly, sometimes the system works against both talent and desire.”

Rather than just make the case for more money, the report recommends developing strategies that will help all students earn a credential beyond high school. One suggestion includes studying whether to expand last-dollar scholarships (think Rhode Island Promise) for more students.

The report also recommends expanding the Rhode Island Reconnect program that helps adult learners return to school and developing a more robust longitudinal data system from across multiple state agencies.

Some of the suggestions are a little boring and in the weeds, but this is one of the most thorough reports that the state has published about education in a long time. If lawmakers, gubernatorial candidates, and policymakers actually read the report, it could serve as a guide for years to come.

So what’s the purpose?

State leaders believe that 72 percent of jobs in Rhode Island will require education beyond high school by 2030, but only 53 percent of working-age adults have a postsecondary credential. Black, Latino, and Indigenous residents have far lower attainment rates than white residents.

⚓ The state’s largest hospital group and an organization that represents the state’s physicians said Thursday they support indoor mask mandates, a step that Governor Dan McKee has so far been reluctant to impose even as COVID-19 cases rise and hospitals feel the strain. Read more.

⚓ A new micro-brewery has opened in the former US Rubber Company mill complex in Bristol. Read more.

⚓ A coalition of labor unions and environmental groups is calling for Rhode Island to tap federal and state funds to “decarbonize” public school buildings by shifting them from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Read more.

⚓ Executives at CVS Health told investors Thursday that the company believes sales will increase as it expands primary care and other health care services in its stores, which they claim will be more affordable and convenient for consumers. Read more.

⚓ URI President Marc Parlange has an opinion piece making the case that Rhode Island needs to invest in the blue economy. Read more.

⚓ With employers desperate to hire and hold on to workers, something is happening for those making the lowest wages that hasn’t occurred in decades: Their earnings are climbing at a faster rate than for those in more lucrative jobs. Read more.

⚓ The Biden administration is making a major push to expand Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to a full year in an effort to address a shocking reality: the United States has the highest rate of pregnancy-related deaths of any industrialized nation. Read more.

⚓ The Globe has a list of the best books of 2021. Read more.

