Newton principals receive racist messages over student discussions of controversial trials

“They have not been direct threats,” Fleishman said in a telephone interview, adding that “certainly the Newton police have been alerted about what’s happening.”

Fleishman said Bigelow Middle School Principal Chassity Coston and Newton North Principal Henry Turner received the messages via voicemail and e-mail as well as social media.

Two Black principals in the Newton Public Schools have received “racist and confrontational” messages in response to their work helping students process the verdicts in the trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, Superintendent David Fleishman said Friday.

He decried the hostile messages and said the entire school district remains committed to promoting equity.

“This is really distressing,” Fleishman said. “It’s important to note that all of our schools are doing this work on race and equity. ... It’s really upsetting, terribly upsetting and sad that two of our Black principals have been targeted.”

On Thursday, Fleishman said, the school district’s middle school principals held a virtual meeting where they voiced support for Coston and the work all local schools are doing on matters of equity.

The hostile messages, he continued, are “not going to change our commitment ... of terrific leaders and educators to doing what’s right for students.”

Fleishman’s comments followed recent articles that appeared in the right-wing outlet Breitbart that were critical of the responses at Bigelow and Newton North to the high-profile November verdicts, which sparked intense debate over issues of racism and vigilantism.

Rittenhouse was acquitted in the fatal shootings of two men and the wounding of a third during racial justice protests in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisc., after testifying that he acted in self-defense.

Separately, three men were found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was jogging empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision in February 2020 when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street, and opened fire with a shotgun.

Following the verdicts, Bigelow offered multiple spaces on Dec. 2 for students to discuss the news.

The verdicts, Coston wrote in a Dec. 1 letter to students, are “both sensitive topics with many layers of political, racial, and social concerns.”

She wrote that three discussion spaces would be available the following day, including one for students who “know a good amount of what happened and ... are ready to talk about how this affects you/our community.”

A second space, the “Rumor Control Room,” would be made available for students less familiar with the cases who wanted to learn more about facts presented at trial, “today’s laws, and final verdicts,” Coston wrote.

She wrote that a third space would host “Questions & Discussion for Students of Color,” giving the students the chance to come together “with other Bigelow students of color to process and get answers to any questions you have regarding these two cases.”

It was that third space that apparently drew the ire of Breitbart, which ran a story Monday under the headline, “Massachusetts Middle School Offers Racially Segregated ‘Safe Spaces’ for Students to ‘Process’ Rittenhouse, Arbery Verdicts.”

But Fleishman said Friday that all of the discussion spaces - including the space focusing on students of color - were available to all students.

“All schools are engaged in this work, and affinity groups are not necessarily something new,” Fleishman said. “There’s a lot of research to support them. ... We want to support all students, and make sure all students have a sense of connection, inclusion, and safety.”

Breitbart also ran a critical article Nov. 29 on Turner, highlighting his social media postings following the Rittenhouse verdict and headlining the piece, “Segregation for Racial Justice: Massachusetts Principal Promises Racially Divided Spaces over Rittenhouse Verdict.”

The article pointed to a Nov. 21 blog post from Turner in which the principal said he wasn’t surprised by the Rittenhouse verdict and that school officials could expect students to ask about the case. Turner listed five strategies for helping schools respond, including providing “space for affinity groups for students and staff of color.”

He said such spaces are “particularly important in majority-white schools. Allow for people of color time to be together. Make sure students are with an adult that they trust and want to be there.”

Turner didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment Friday, and Coston declined to comment.

Fleishman, in a letter sent Wednesday to the Bigelow community, defended the work of his principals and the entire school district in promoting racial equity.

“Newton has recently been targeted in certain media for the work it has been doing to support staff and students in the wake of the Rittenhouse and Arbery verdicts,” Fleishman wrote. “Principal Coston is the most recent target following her email to you last week regarding discussion of the verdicts during advisory periods.”

He noted that the school district’s statement of values and commitment to equity says that schools have a responsibility to ensure school community members of color “feel seen and heard.”

“The reality is that these verdicts had a significant impact on many members of our Newton Public Schools community,” Fleishman wrote. “It is because of this impact that all of our secondary schools, both high school and middle school, created age-appropriate opportunities for students to learn more about the facts of the case and to share their thoughts about the decision, if they desired to do so.”

As school district and building leaders, Fleishman wrote, “we seek to acknowledge societal inequities and work toward more inclusive school communities.”

