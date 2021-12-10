Pawtucket fire lieutenant who lost leg after an on-duty accident files suit against city

Then they saw the panicking woman, the dark smoke that meant a flashover was imminent, and Asher believed they had seconds to save her life. And, on that night in May 2019, this was the only aerial ladder truck in the city.

Asher was a lieutenant firefighter on the middle of the aerial ladder, where he and another firefighter positioned at the top were ready to chop into the roof and ventilate the blaze erupting from the apartment house on Central Avenue.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Sean Asher still remembers the look in the woman’s eyes when he saw her screaming from a third-floor window, as thick black smoke billowed above her.

Advertisement

The onboard communications on this 24-year-old aerial ladder didn’t work — it was a reserve truck, because both of the regular aerial ladders were in for repairs — so Asher gestured at the firefighter operating the truck to move them toward the woman. He knew it was dangerous, but there was no time to wait.

As the ladder began to move, Asher’s left leg slipped.

Asher says now he didn’t feel any pain, just shock and surprise, as the moving rungs grabbed his leg, crunched down on bone and chewed the limb down to his toes. He remembers hanging upside down by what was left of his mangled leg, looking through the rungs at the helpless woman and telling her that he’d be there in a minute, even as firefighters shouted “Mayday!” and scrambled to help him.

“I remember being put into the back of the rescue, and trying to get up and saying, ‘We’ve got to get the lady,’ and they’re pushing me down,” Asher said.

Firefighters on a nearby engine rushed a ground ladder to the woman and got her out safely. Asher’s left leg was amputated 15 days later, and at age 49, his career with the Fire Department was essentially over.

Advertisement

Now, more than two years after the accident, Asher is suing the city of Pawtucket, alleging that the Fire Department has no standard operating procedures for operating its aerial ladders, no training, and that years of neglecting maintenance and repair of the fleet of fire trucks led to his injury.

Former Pawtucket Fire Lt. Sean Asher had his left leg amputated after an injury on a reserve aerial ladder truck as he tried to rescue a woman during a 2019 house fire. Asher now works at Nunnery Orthotic and Prosthetic Technologies in North Kingstown. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Asher is accusing the city and the Fire Department of creating a culture of neglect, where repairs were put off or ignored, and firefighters had to “make do,” making their dangerous job even more hazardous.

He is backed up by his former assistant fire chief, John Jay McLaughlin III, who wrote a scathing incident report two weeks after Asher’s accident that the city’s neglect led to the injury.

McLaughlin has also filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Pawtucket, saying he was punished by Tina Goncalves, the acting public safety director and police chief, because he refused to change his report.

The city is denying the allegations in both lawsuits.

McLaughlin had been ordered by Fire Chief William Sisson and Goncalves to write the incident report.

McLaughlin said he was upset with Asher for taking the chance, but understood his reasons, especially after interviewing all of the firefighters who’d been at the scene. “We didn’t have another ladder, and we had a lady who was going to die,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin was more upset with the city of Pawtucket for a lack of training and a lack of maintenance of fire apparatus that led to a no-win situation.

Advertisement

More than a year before the accident, McLaughlin said, he’d written to Sisson and then-public safety director James Vartanian that the city’s fleet of fire apparatus” was in a “state of gross disrepair for several years. In an email now cited in court documents, McLaughlin blamed the problems on “no maintenance, no accountability, and deceptive practices in regards to vehicle safety,” adding that the city had known about the problems since 2014, because it had written a five-year plan to address them.

Sean Asher and John "Jay" McLaughlin III both worked at this Pawtucket Station 4 firehouse. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In the report about Asher’s injury, McLaughlin wrote there were four root causes: occupying the aerial ladder while in motion; the lack of a second ladder, requiring one to do the work of two; lack of standard operating procedures “and the willingness to enforce them”; and a lack of training, “due to the department’s unwillingness to provide monies or time off for training.”

McLaughlin recommended new standard operating procedures, properly funding repairs, making training a priority, including requiring all firefighters to meet minimum standard National Fire Protection Administration company officer requirements.

Within minutes of sending the report to Goncalves, Sisson, and the union president, McLaughlin said, the fire chief called him into his office and closed the door.

“He said, ‘[Goncalves] is mental over it, absolutely livid.’ I said, you know what? She’s not as mad as Sean is sitting in the hospital with no leg,” McLaughlin said. “You asked me for a report. Everything I wrote in that report is 100 percent true. And I can prove every bit of it.”

Advertisement

The firefighters union called the report “clear, factual and accurate.” However, Goncalves wrote a letter to Sisson, obtained by the Globe, that demanded a new incident report that was a “factual account of the incident, absent any personal opinion and/or biases.”

Pawtucket Acting Public Safety Director and Police Chief Tina Goncalves wrote to Fire Chief William Sisson on June 7, 2019 ordering Assistant Fire Chief John "Jay" McLaughlin III to rewrite the incident report about Fire Lt. Sean Asher's injury. Handout

McLaughlin refused to change his report and was suspended for two days for failing to obey an order. He ended up retiring months later, and said he left under duress, punished for being a whistleblower.

Although the city is claiming immunity, which shields public officials from liability, McLaughlin’s lawyer, Edward Roy, said there are exemptions, such as fraud. Goncalves and Sisson were trying to get McLaughlin to change a report that was reporting violations, Roy said, “and the city was, in fact, pushing him to do something that was fraudulent.”

“I disobeyed an order because it wasn’t a lawful order and I’m willing to go to court, and sit in front of a jury and say, ‘What do you think?’” McLaughlin added. “Because I think any reasonable person is going to say, ‘They wanted you to lie and you didn’t lie for them.’ And I paid for it.”

Asher, who retired with a disability pension and now works for Nunnery Orthotic and Prosthetic Technologies in North Kingstown, said he hopes his lawsuit will lead to improvements in the fire department. “Because God forbid it happens to somebody else down the road, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said, “because the way [the department] has been been run, it’s horrific.”

Advertisement

With his lawsuit, Asher and his lawyers, William J. Conley and Gina Renzulli Lemay, are taking on a state law regarding injured on duty compensation for police officers and firefighters. The no-fault statute allows police officers and firefighters to collect their full pay and benefits when they are injured on duty; then they either return to work or retire.

Renzulli Lemay said Asher’s lawsuit is asking the court for a declaratory judgment, to find that the way the law has been interpreted shouldn’t be the same for firefighters or officers who lose a limb or are nearly killed.

“That doesn’t account for everything else he’s undergone,” Renzulli Lemay said recently. “I mean, he lost a limb. You can’t say someone getting their pay and accrued vacation should account for that, based on all of the conduct that we’ve discussed ... the knowing and egregious conduct of the city. A city can’t just have no standards in place and then say, ‘Oh, if a police officer or a fireman dies or loses a limb, that’s really on them, and we’ve paid them their salary.’”

In a notice of claim in September 2020, Asher petitioned the Pawtucket City Council for monetary damages of $4 million. The city council did not respond, and Asher filed the lawsuit this fall.

Neither of the lawsuits specify monetary damages.

The city is demanding a jury trial in McLaughlin’s case. In Asher’s case, the city is also denying his allegations and is requesting a briefing schedule, according to an answer filed by the city’s lawyer, Marc DeSisto, on Dec. 2.

Mayor Donald Grebien didn’t respond to questions from the Globe. Goncalves didn’t answer questions about the accusations, but said in an email Wednesday that the lawsuits were without merit.

While the incident was “tragic and has had a devastating impact on the community,” Goncalves wrote, Asher’s lawsuit was seeking additional compensation “over and above” the injured on duty statute.

“The City’s position (and that of its insurer) is that there is no express provision in the [injured on duty] statute that grants the compensation sought, and, therefore, it is the City’s responsibility to protect the financial interests of the taxpayers of Pawtucket,” Goncalves wrote.

She also said that McLaughlin’s lawsuit was without merit and that several of the allegations raised in the suit have been previously denied by arbitrators in separate grievance proceedings. (McLaughlin said he lost in arbitration for refusing to follow an order, which was to change the report.)





The 2019 report written by Pawtucket Assistant Fire Chief John "Jay" McLaughlin III about the injury of Fire Lt. Sean Asher. Lawyer Edward C. Roy

Goncalves did not answer the Globe’s questions about whether she disagreed with McLaughlin’s findings about the cause of Asher’s injury, whether the Fire Department made any changes after the accident, or what the city has done about maintaining fire vehicles.

There were also no answers about standard operating procedures for the aerial ladder or any mandated training for firefighters.

According to McLaughlin, the Pawtucket Fire Department has only a handful of standard operating procedures or guidelines: one for high rises, one for the rapid-intervention team, one for radio communications, one for responding to vehicle fires, and another for how to back up fire apparatus.

Both Asher and McLaughlin said they are concerned that nothing at the Fire Department has changed since Asher’s accident — and with a lack of training, shoestring maintenance, and few standard operating procedures, the risk for Pawtucket firefighters remains.

“It’s been two years since Sean lost his leg,” McLaughlin said, “and they haven’t put a [standard operating procedure] in telling you not to ride the ladder.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.