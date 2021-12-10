Police suspend search for suspect in Warren

Authorities in Warren late Thursday night suspended the search for a man who may have been armed, according to the police department.
Residents, particularly those who live on the west side of the Central Massachusetts town, were urged to lock their doors earlier in the evening, police said.
Local and State Police searched for a man described as having light black skin, standing about 6 foot tall and weighing about 200 pounds shortly after 8 p.m., according to a police Facebook post.
The search focused on the area of Main and South streets. Residents were urged to stay indoors and report any suspicious activity, police said.
Advertisement
The search was suspended shortly after 11:30 p.m. No reason was given, but there was no threat to the public, police said on Facebook.
State Police is investigating.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.