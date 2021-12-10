Portsmouth, R.I., boatyard fire consumes two yachts

“My understanding is two boats, not in the water, are involved in the fire,” said Portsmouth Police Detective Lieutenant John Cahoon. “I believe the fire department has the fire out now. I was told the state Fire Marshals have arrived and are investigating the cause.”

The Portsmouth Fire Department was unable to provide details about the fire because their personnel were involved in a one-alarm response to the blaze that destroyed two yachts on a travel lift at Hinckley Yacht Services. The area where the fire occurred is used for boat repairs.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — Multiple firehouses are working to extinguish a fire involving two yachts that could be seen around Narragansett Bay on Friday morning.

The owner of the boats is unknown.

David J. Paull, a retired firefighter, who was passing by took a video of the fire shortly after it erupted.

“Appears to be a 75-feet-plus yacht on the lift,” Paull told the Globe. “Town of Portsmouth responded along with mutual aid from at least Middletown, Bristol, Tiverton, Newport Navy Fire, and Jamestown. The Tanker Task Force was activated to bring thousands of gallons of water to the scene. In addition, the Narragansett Bay Marine Task Force responded allowing at least 3 vessels to fight the fire from the waterside.”

Based on his experience, Paull said that the fuel load and the fiberglass construction of the boats would have made it “a very difficult item to extinguish.”

“In addition to any fuel load that the vessel may have had, fiberglass is a very difficult item to extinguish, he said. “On top of that, due to the nature of boats in general, access to interior portions are not that easy and typically the fire is fought from the outside. If that wasn’t enough the interior contents alone, if modern, are essentially solid gasoline.”

Firefighters from multiple agencies work to extinguish at least two yachts on fire in the boatyard behind Hinckley Yacht Services in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Courtesy of Middletown Firefighters Local No. 1933

Fiberglass is designed to be non-flammable but does melt at extreme temperatures. The off-gassing and smoke from that type of fire is extremely dangerous to the firefighters battling it.

“Fiberglass will burn if the temperatures get high enough,” Paull said. “Considering the interior contents were able to free burn as the access is tough, this can allow for temperatures to exceed 1200 degrees Fahrenheit.”

The marine task force deployed foam, which assisted with the smothering process of the fuel load, Paull said.

Newport Fire Chief Brian Dugan said they sent one fireboat to assist, along with multiple agencies from around the bay area.

According to Hinckley’s Yacht Services website, it is the largest boatyard in Rhode Island, and it is located about six miles from Newport. The company provides repair, refit, and yacht restoration services.

This is a developing story.

