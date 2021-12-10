Regulators looking into ‘patient self-harm’ incident at Eleanor Slater Hospital

The Benton facility is a secure facility for people involved in the criminal justice system and have “severe and persistent” mental illness. The state is currently trying to relicense the facility as part of broader changes in the Eleanor Slater Hospital system.

The state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals said that its director, Richard Charest, “is assessing the performance of both the Benton staff and current leadership.”

Few details about the incident, which is being investigated by the Department of Health, were made officially available. A source familiar with the matter said it involved a patient attempting to overdose on pills, echoing a story in The Providence Journal, which was first to report on the incident.

The Department of Health recently ordered the hospital to re-educate its staff patient pat down and room searches after a patient was found face down with a hospital gown tied around their neck. The patient had also swallowed a razor.

In the past year, the Eleanor Slater Hospital system, which cares for 200 of the most vulnerable people in Rhode Island across campuses in Cranston and Burrillville, has come under scrutiny for a number of reasons: its care for patients, its failure to get all its staff vaccinated until just a week and a half ago, its finances. All the same, some patient families and advocates have resisted sweeping changes to the system, which they said would not be in the best interests of the people being cared for there.

