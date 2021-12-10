Saugus correctional officer dies after battle with COVID-19

Anthony J. Pasquarello, a 15-year veteran of the department, died Thursday, Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger said in a statement. Pasquarello leaves behind his 6-year-old son Vincent and his fiancée, Rio Joyce Mendoza.

“Officer Pasquarello was a courageous, dedicated member of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who served with great distinction, and we are simply devastated by his passing. His service to our Department, as well as the good people of Essex County, will always be honored and remembered,” Coppinger said in the statement. “We pray for his family during this very difficult time, as well as for his brothers and sisters at the Essex County Sheriff’s Department who are in great mourning over his passing.”

Pasquarello’s body will be escorted to the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield from Lahey Clinic in Burlington by the sheriff’s department, State Police, and other local departments Friday morning, the statement said. He will also be remembered at a 4 p.m. candlelit vigil at the Essex County Jail and House of Correction by his family and members of the department.

Pasquarello’s death comes just over two weeks after the sheriff’s department announced a vaccine mandate for all employees amid rising COVID-19 cases. On Nov. 23, a spokeswoman for the department told the Globe that the department had 96 active COVID-19 cases within the sheriff’s department, including 59 incarcerated individuals, 36 employees, and one vendor.

On Nov. 23, 72 percent of the department’s employees had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.