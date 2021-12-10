Third incident of antisemitic vandalism reported at Mount Holyoke College

All three incidents have involved swastikas and ethnic slurs being found in a residential hall bathroom, Shukar said.

The graffiti was removed immediately by the college after it was notified of the drawing, the college’s president, Sonya Stephens, said in a statement. The graffiti was “written in black marker on tile,” the Associated Press reported. The two previous antisemitic incidents were reported in October, according to Anti-Defamation League Deputy Regional Director Peggy Shukar.

A swastika and ethnic slurs were found drawn in a residence hall bathroom at Mount Holyoke College earlier this week, the third incident of antisemitic vandalism in the dorm building during the fall semester, college officials said Friday.

Following an investigation by the college, officials believe all three incidents of vandalism were the acts of one student living on campus.

“We find abhorrent, and take extremely seriously, such acts of hatred against fellow members of our community,” Stephens said in the statement. “We underscore the seriousness of any attack on our Jewish community, and reiterate that we have pursued, and will continue to pursue, the investigation with vigor and diligence.”

Stephens said due to the “gravity of these acts,” the school couldn’t release any more information about the investigation into the incidents of vandalism.

“I am compelled to express my deep disappointment and anger that a member of our Mount Holyoke community would commit such harmful and cowardly acts. The association of the specific drawings found were intended to convey the murderous legacy of the Nazi regime, antisemitism, hate and white supremacy — none of these have any place at Mount Holyoke or in the many international communities of which we are so much a part,” Stephens said.

Shukar said the Federal Bureau of Investigation was involved with the investigation into the vandalism, along with Mount Holyoke campus police.

The incidents at Mount Holyoke are part of a “troubling” statewide trend, Shukar said.

“You don’t have to look too far in New England ... to see many instances of swastikas and antisemitic graffiti taking place,” she said.

Shukar cited incidents at Tufts University and Northeastern University where mezuzahs, a Jewish religious symbol, were removed from campus buildings. Earlier this year, the Duxbury high school football team was caught using antisemitic language during on-field play calls.

“Antisemitic incidents [are] becoming more brazen and becoming more directed to actual religious objects,” she said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





