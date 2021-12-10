Warmth moving in, along with a mixed bag of weekend weather

With a southerly flow of air overnight temperatures will not fall below freezing. This will set the stage for a very mild Saturday. Temperatures will eventually reach the lower 60s east of Route 495 and the 40s and 50s to the north. We can also expect a dry gap between morning showers and evening ones tomorrow, so plan to take advantage of the mild air.

As we head into the weekend, the forecast will shift, from warmth to wet and back to sunshine. Expect a lot of clouds today but it will be milder and the residual patches of snow should disappear. In spite of the cloud cover, temperatures should reach the mid-40s late Friday afternoon.

Colder air is heavier air and it will take longer for it to be dislodged over the interior. You can see on the map below early afternoon temperatures are forecast to be much milder to the southeast than they are to the northwest.

Early afternoon temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees colder heading into northern areas of southern New England. WeatherBELL

Along with the mild air will come two rounds of showers Saturday. The first will arrive in the morning, not lasting more than a couple of hours, followed by the burst of warmer air. In the evening, a cold front approaches and with it showers and even a thunderstorm could occur, along with some gusty winds. These winds could be strong enough to cause some scattered tree damage and a few power issues.

Notice two areas of showers (green) moving through in this loop. The first early Saturday is followed by more Saturday evening. Tropical Tidbits

There won’t be a lot of rain with this weather system but it could be briefly heavy in the evening so don’t forget to bring an umbrella if you’ll be out and about.

Around a quarter inch of rainfall is expected Saturday. WeatherBELL

On Sunday skies will eventually clear leaving us with sunshine and blustery conditions. It will be colder with highs only in the 40s. This is still mild for this time of year. An even more anomalous air mass arrives for next week. Many areas will see temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The Arctic air for now is locked up in Canada and with this pattern it’s very tough to get any significant cold or snow.

Finally, if you are looking for positive vibes in terms of daylight you can hang your hat on the fact our sunsets are now getting later. It’s only by a few seconds each day, but we have made it past the darkest afternoons. The mornings however will continue to feature later sunrises into the first few days of January.

The sunsets in Boston are now very slowly getting later. TimeandDate.com







