When a grandparent needs to parent, life’s struggles intensify

Being a parent isn’t easy. Grandparenting, on the other hand, is thought to be the time when all that effort bears sweet fruit.

But when you’re a grandparent who assumes the role of parent again, the hardest work may well have just begun.

“I had to take custody of my newborn granddaughter last December,” a grandmother from a city south of Boston wrote to Globe Santa. “I was not going to have her go into the [foster care] system.”

When her granddaughter was born, she was whisked away to a neonatal care unit so the narcotics could leave her system.

Advertisement

It was a tough beginning, and it hasn’t gotten much easier for the child, or her grandmother.

“I live in a rooming house with shared bathroom due to my financial poverty situation,” she wrote. “It’s not a healthy environment.”

She’s applied for emergency family housing assistance and her top priority is moving to a more suitable home. In the meantime, keeping up with the costs of caring for an infant has been all she can handle.

She puts it plainly, calling it a “constant struggle” to keep up with the food and clothes she has to buy. Still, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“My granddaughter is my world and I want to see her grow and do amazing things,” she wrote. “I’m at a loss at what to do, and there are so many words I could say but it would take forever.”

A grandmother from a city on Boston’s North Shore is in a similar situation. She has custody of her three grandsons, ages 9, 7, and 5, because both of their parents have addiction issues and are unable to care for them.

The energy necessary to keep up with the growing boys is a challenge all its own, and the financial burden quite often pushes her budget to the brink.

Advertisement

“Money is always tight, and despite the fact that I work, raising three children is expensive,” she wrote. “I am worried this year I will not be able to provide the Christmas they deserve.”

She gives her grandsons every ounce of love and support that she has, but she knows it can never fill the void left by their parents’ absence.

And like any grandparent, she wants them to feel special during the holidays.

“The boys have been through so much in their young lives, and I want to provide happy memories for them,” she wrote.

The children in these families will be among the tens of thousands of kids who benefit from Globe Santa.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided toys, books, games, and other gifts to children throughout Greater Boston.

Please consider supporting the campaign, during this time of unprecedented need, by donating by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com