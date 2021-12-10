At a wolf sanctuary, a changing mission

But Paul Soffron was on a mission in his Ipswich backyard, a public relations campaign of sorts, which began a few years earlier when he was seriously injured in a collision with a drunk driver and took up painting as part of his rehabilitation.

“The kids at school would call me ‘Teen Wolf’ and tell me my dad was crazy,” he remembered. “I mean everyone thought he was crazy. They assumed he just wanted to have wolves as pets.”

IPSWICH — Two things happened in 1990 that made Zee Soffron’s life a tad more complicated. He started high school. And his father started a wolf sanctuary in their backyard.

“He loved to paint wolves,” Zee remembered. “But people would always ask him, ‘Why wolves? They’re such a vicious, horrible, awful animal.’ ”

Akela, one of the gray wolves at Wolf Hollow, a sanctuary started by Paul Soffron in the 1990s. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Everyone, it seemed, was afraid of the big, bad wolf. Wolf Hollow, as Paul Soffron called his sanctuary, was designed to change that, to let the public see him interacting with gray wolves up close and show them that they were not the grandmother-eating menace of fairy tales. He trained at a wolf sanctuary in Indiana, received permission from the USDA to adopt two of their pups, and started having visitors come to Wolf Hollow, whose visitors center was the living room of his home.

Three decades later, much has changed. They’ve adopted many more wolf pups from other sanctuaries through the years (they’ve never bred at Wolf Hollow); Zee took over when Paul Soffron died in 2001; and today, his father’s dream of destigmatizing the powerful carnivore has largely been realized.

“When we used to ask the audience if they thought wolves attacked people, 90 percent would raise their hand,” Soffron said. “Now it’s closer to 10 percent.”

With their ferocious image softened, wolves are bathing in a warm spotlight as they recover from being hunted to the edge of extinction. Their rebound in several states in the Midwest and Northwest, along with their wildly successful reintroduction to the Yellowstone National Park ecosystem, have dramatically changed public perception. The six states that have reopened wolf-hunting seasons in recent years have stirred great controversy and massive protests.

Zee Soffron with Akela, one of the gray wolves at Wolf Hollow. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In Massachusetts, some are even calling for their reintroduction to the wild, to help control a runaway deer population that poses a severe threat to the area’s forests. (Soffron, for the record, does not support this idea; he says Massachusetts is no longer a good habitat for wild wolves, who loathe being around people and roads and civilization.)

Everyone, it seems, now loves wolves. It’s their cousins that have the PR problem.

“Starting about 10 years ago, more and more visitors wanted to ask about coyotes,” Soffron said on a recent day as he did chores at Wolf Hollow, in what is now the backyard of the home he shares with his wife and 9-year-old son (who loves the wolves, and helps out around the sanctuary).

Soffron is 45 now, and a middle school art teacher in Andover by day, but he continues to run Wolf Hollow with the help of one employee and 25 volunteers. The focus is still on wolves — they have seven living on the property — but the state’s booming coyote population has become front-page news, and allaying fears of the big, bad coyote has become a central part of the programming.

Once confined to the Southwest, coyotes have invaded the Eastern United States, filling in territories once held by wolves. Today, every city and town in Massachusetts has coyotes in high numbers, according to Dave Wattles, the furbearer biologist for MassWildlife.

“All territories are filled, and for the last 10 years we’ve essentially been at peak saturation levels,” he said. “They’re here to stay, and at these numbers, because coyote populations are almost impossible to control. You can hunt them, trap them, poison them, and they just bounce back.”

Since 1998, the state has recorded 24 instances of people being bitten by coyotes, including some high-profile incidents this year. But in nearly every instance, Wattles said, it was discovered that someone in the area had been intentionally feeding the animals, which led to the coyote becoming habituated to humans, which they generally avoid.

Still, many visitors to Wolf Hollow are very much afraid of coyotes. And while Soffron doesn’t have any coyotes on the property — they have found droppings nearby — he now devotes a good chunk of his presentations to visitors and school groups to how they can coexist peacefully with coyotes. It’s a message he wished had happened with wolves centuries ago, before they were intentionally extirpated from the Northeast by a fearful public.

Qantaka (left) and Akela are two of the gray wolves at Wolf Hollow. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Needless to say, this was not where Soffron thought his life would end up when he was trying to get out from under the “Teen Wolf” jokes in high school. He always loved wolves, but he went through a period of distancing himself from Wolf Hollow, and after graduating from the Montserrat College of Art worked for several years as a tattoo artist in and around Boston.

But as his father battled Alzheimer’s in the late ‘90s, he was forced to help out more and more, and after his father’s death he was deeply touched by the outpouring of support from people who told him how much Wolf Hollow had meant to them over the years.

He later flew to Alaska with his father’s ashes, drove to Denali National Park, and asked where the wolves lived. He then rode a mountain bike 40 miles into the wilderness to a spot on a map. He never saw any wolves, but just after he scattered the ashes into a creek, he turned and found some wolf fur. He took this as a sign.

Zee Soffron with wolf siblings Akela and Qantaka. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

On a recent day, as he tended to the endless chores of the sanctuary, which his father built with the settlement money from his accident, Soffron opened a gate and entered a pen where the two 4-year-old wolves, Akela and Qantaka, immediately ran up to him. One jumped up, put his paws on Soffron’s chest, and gave every inch of his face a purposeful, aggressive smell.

Soffron’s movements slowed, and he patiently let the wolf do its thing. This comes from years of practice; it also comes from learning the hard way. When he was 17, he tried to brush off a wolf, and the wolf made its displeasure known by holding his head in its jaws for about a minute. He didn’t break the skin and draw blood, but Soffron said the message was clear: I’ll let you know when I’m done with you.

Zee Soffron tossed a rat carcass away from Akela. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“To be in the presence of something so powerful and independent, a predator that can take down an 800-pound animal, keeps you honest,” he said as the wolves aggressively sniffed him up and down. “When you walk in here, you leave your everyday skill set at the door.”

After a few minutes, the wolves lost interest in Soffron and moved back into the large pen, which was filled with the remains of road-kill deer that get dropped off a couple times a week by various local towns.

“This is why I like working with wolves and middle-schoolers,” Soffron said as he headed toward their water bucket to give it a good cleaning. “They can both see through your BS.”

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.