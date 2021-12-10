Worcester officials investigating allegations firefighter made anti-Biden, antisemitic social media post

“The City of Worcester denounces racism and intolerance in all forms,” Augustus said in the statement. “We vehemently reject the hateful message conveyed in the post made on social media.”

Worcester City Manager Edward M. Augustus said in a statement that the posting “in no way reflects the position of the City of Worcester or its fire department. It is contrary to the values and mission of both the City of Worcester and the Worcester Fire Department.”

The Worcester Fire Department is investigating allegations that a firefighter posted an antisemitic message on social media that included an image of President Biden edited to look like Adolf Hitler, officials said Friday.

The Instagram post, which was noticed by community residents and reported to the Anti-Defamation League of New England, included a Nazi armband and swastika emblem on a podium, according to a Dec. 6 letter from Robert Trestan, the league’s regional director, to Worcester acting Fire Chief Martin Dyer.

Trestan said in the letter that such depictions “exploit symbols of the Holocaust and distorts its history, which is especially dangerous at a time when Holocaust denial is prevalent.”

Trestan said the ADL had been told by community members that the same firefighter “previously posted racist remarks regarding the Black Lives Matter protests, though we have not seen evidence of these statements.”

“We have heard from members of the local community who are shocked and concerned regarding these postings and find this conduct to be abhorrent and unbecoming of an official sworn to serve the public safety needs of Worcester’s residents,” Trestan said. “Some have expressed that their trust in the Worcester Fire Department has been undermined and that they are uncertain if they can rely on the protection of local public safety personnel.”

In a letter dated Friday, which Trestan shared with the Globe, Augustus told Trestan that the fire department and Department of Human Resources are investigating the allegations and Worcester officials “will take appropriate action” when the inquiry is complete.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.