Biden is headed for a foreign policy morass that could overshadow his domestic agenda

As the year 2021 comes to a close the Biden administration faces three serious foreign policy challenges that are largely out of the US control but could envelop Biden’s attention in the first part of his second year in office.

Less realized by most Americans is that, as it relates to events around the world, Build Back Better isn’t the theme. Rather it’s ‘Bout To Be Bad.

For those Americans who try to pay attention to politics, it might seem that what is on Joe Biden’s mind lately are his sagging poll numbers, a future US Supreme Court decision on abortion, and his Build Back Better spending package currently stuck in the US Senate.

Each presents the looming threat that Afghanistan did in the spring. Few Americans paid attention to the US deadline to remove troops from the country until it was all that anyone talked about. But the withdrawal from Afghanistan was about closing a chapter, namely a 20-year war on terrorism following the attacks on September 11, 2001. The latest foreign policy challenges are about the ability of the United States to project power in the future, as it once unquestionably did at the end of the Cold War.

The most imminent issue of the moment is in Ukraine. In 2014, Russia took over control of the Crimea region of Ukraine. Now, several years later, there are an estimated 100,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. Some analysts suggest this is a part of a build-up to as many as 175,000 troops. It appears Russia may be preparing for an invasion.

To be sure, the aggressive Russian position has Biden’s attention. Biden had a two-hour virtual meeting with Putin on the topic this week. He also talked to the leaders of NATO nations. On Thursday he also talked with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. And on Wednesday, the United States allowed a rare display of American weapons by the Ukrainian military. (In what is perhaps an indication of where Biden’s attention is, all of this was happening as Senator Joe Manchin, the key vote on the Build Back Better bill, said he hasn’t been talking to the White House much.)

While it is clear that Biden is focused on the matter and has threatened “strong economic measures” in the form of sanctions, it doesn’t appear like there is much he will do militarily if Putin does invade Ukraine. Biden wouldn’t commit to putting US troops into combat to defend the country. In fact, he noted this week that since Ukraine isn’t a full NATO member there is no obligation under the treaty to act. All he has stressed to Putin is that there will be unprecedented economic sanctions. However, Putin’s build-up in the winter seems to be perfectly timed as European nations will depend on Russian pipelines to heat homes. Further, Russia’s economic future is more closely tied to China than it is to the West.

While a Russian takeover of Ukraine would be a significant moment in world geopolitics, it’s really just a test case for another potential takeover.

What would have a much larger impact both economically and militarily is whether China would invade Taiwan. China already believes that Taiwan is part of China. Taiwan points out that it is a democracy that governs itself. US policy agrees.

In the past year, Chinese president Xi Jinping has been signaling that his government wants more control over Taiwan, particularly after it clamped down in Hong Kong despite agreements not to for several more years.

The issue of Taiwan is not as immediate as Ukraine, but the tensions are growing and what happens in Ukraine might be just the test case for American resolve at preserving democracy.

The last issue may have lower political stakes for Biden but still is a major issue, particularly as Biden tries to pivot the United States away from the Middle East.

This week there are tense negotiations taking place in Vienna about whether to revive some form of a nuclear deal with Iran. The Obama administration crafted a deal, which essentially created economic incentives for Iran to end its nuclear program. Donald Trump then scrapped it.

Now, with Democrats back in power, there are conversations about whether it can be revived. This comes in the context of three things: 1. Republicans would make Biden pay politically if he struck a deal with Iran, so it is easy to walk away. 2. Ever since Trump ended the deal, Iran has aggressively started the process of enriching uranium, which could be used for peaceful purposes or for a bomb. 3. The Iranian government is more hardline conservative than it was when it negotiated with the Obama administration.

Of course, if Iran were to develop a capability to deliver a nuclear weapon on Biden’s watch it would be both a political embarrassment back home and an escalation in Middle Eastern tensions.

According to reports, the big confab in Vienna nearly ended within an hour. But Iran came back to the table when it was clear that the United States and European allies were serious about walking away again.

Any of these issues could come to a head in the next few months, impacting Biden’s domestic agenda and making foreign policy a factor in the midterm elections.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.