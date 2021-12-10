fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston University becomes latest school to require COVID-19 boosters ahead of spring semester

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated December 10, 2021, 22 minutes ago
A runner passed through an arch on the campus of Boston University in Boston.Steven Senne/AP/file

Boston University will require all students, faculty, and staff members to receive a COVID-19 booster shot prior to Feb. 4, or when they become eligible, college officials announced Friday.

“After consultation with our medical experts, I feel it is important to take advantage of the increased protection offered by the vaccine boosters and simultaneously protecting ourselves from waning immunity,” the university’s president, Robert A. Brown, wrote in a Friday morning e-mail.

Brown cited “growing concern” about the Omicron variant of the virus, which appears to be more transmissible than other variants, in announcing the booster requirement.

Boston University joins Emerson College, Northeastern University, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Boston College in requiring the additional shots for community members ahead of the spring semester. All of the schools now mandating boosters required students to be fully vaccinated prior to the fall semester.

The booster mandates come amid surging COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts. As of Dec. 3, the seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases statewide was 4,303, the Globe reported.


Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

