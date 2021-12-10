Citizen enforcement of abortion law violates Texas constitution, judge rules

The decision came in response to a number of lawsuits brought in Texas state court by abortion providers and others against Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion group that had lobbied for the law. The group immediately filed a notice of appeal Thursday.

In a 48-page opinion, Judge David Peeples found that the approach, which had been seen by anti-abortion groups as its greatest strength, unconstitutionally granted standing to those who were not injured, denied due process, and represented an “unlawful delegation of enforcement power to a private person.”

HOUSTON — A state district court judge in Texas ruled Thursday that the unique enforcement scheme of a restrictive abortion law violated the state constitution by allowing any private citizen to sue abortion providers or others accused of breaking the law.

Advertisement

“The abortion industry’s lawsuit abuses the judicial system and turns this court into a mere platform for airing criticisms against the boldest pro-life law to take effect since Roe v. Wade,” Kimberlyn Schwartz, a Texas Right to Life spokesperson, said in a statement.

The abortion law, known in Texas as Senate Bill 8 or the “heartbeat law,” prohibits abortions after cardiac activity has been detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. By expressly prohibiting state officials from enforcement, and relying instead on individuals, the law avoided the usual process of legal scrutiny and went into effect in September after the US Supreme Court declined to step in. On Friday the court allowed the law to remain in effect while a separate federal case plays out in Texas.

In Texas, abortion providers have said they were abiding by the new law because of the threat of legal action from any individual against someone who performs or “aids and abets” the procedure, including clinic staff or even the person who provided transportation to the clinic.

Advertisement

“We have said all along that in order to fully restore abortion access in Texas, we need a decision in the US Supreme Court or the Texas Supreme Court,” said Julie Murray, a senior staff attorney at Planned Parenthood. “Today’s decision is a step in the right direction, but it is not enough relief for abortion providers.”

In his opinion, Peebles wrote that the Texas Legislature did not have a right under the state’s constitution to allow people who had not suffered any injury from a violation of the abortion law to come into court and sue. He also found that the granting of awards of “no less than $10,000″ to anyone successful in their suits violated the right to due process under the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Peebles wrote that the law’s mechanism of delegating enforcement power to private citizens, if found constitutional, could be applied to all manner of contentious issues, including guns, same-sex marriage, freedom of speech, and climate change.

“We are a diverse and creative people and it seems naive to hope that these procedures will be cabined voluntarily,” he wrote.

The number of abortions performed in Texas fell by roughly half in the weeks after the law went into effect, a fact that anti-abortion groups have credited to the law’s unique structure.