Inflation pinch challenges Biden agenda, but president says worst will soon pass

The legislative implications of the new report could be immense. The primary Democratic holdout on Biden’s $2 trillion tax and spending package is Senator Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. Manchin, for months, has cited inflation as one of his primary reasons for urging Democrats to proceed with caution, arguing that pumping more money into the economy could make inflation worse, not better. Since Manchin began raising concerns, inflation has only intensified in the United States and spread to a broader range of consumer products, including gasoline, rent, and groceries.

A government report released Friday showed that prices have grown nearly 7 percent in the past year — the biggest one-year surge since the early 1980s. A combination of soaring demand and supply disruptions has — for many Americans — tarnished an otherwise robust economic recovery.

WASHINGTON — Rising prices throughout the economy threaten to swamp the White House’s legislative agenda during a critical moment for President Biden, as persistently high inflation spooks both the voters and lawmakers the administration needs to succeed.

Senate Democrats had hoped they could pass the spending measure in the next two weeks, but they do not have the votes if Manchin remains noncommittal.

Manchin didn’t comment on the new inflation report Friday, but Biden and his allies attempted to deflect criticism by saying the new spending package is necessary to help Americans deal with inflation. In remarks to reporters, the president blamed supply chain dysfunction, not government spending, for inflation. Still, he referred to the current inflationary surge as a “real bump in the road.’’

‘’I think you’ll see it change sooner, quicker, more rapidly than most people think. Every other aspect of the economy is racing ahead. It’s doing incredibly well,’’ Biden said. ‘’But inflation is affecting people’s lives.’’

This line of reasoning, though, has proven to be a tough political sell.

Republicans were quick to argue the inflation data showed the White House should abandon its spending plan altogether. On Friday, Senate Republicans touted a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office outlining how the cost of the Biden economic program would be much higher if the programs it created last 10 years. Democrats dismissed the report as misleading because they have said they would pay for any extensions of the programs with new revenue.

‘’Even with these big red flags, the Biden administration and my Democrat colleagues would rather spend trillions more on liberal wish list items with money we don’t have instead of getting the problem under control,’’ Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Republican of West Virginia, said in a statement. ‘’These efforts will hit American families with higher prices and greater tax burdens when they can least afford it.’’

The administration said its plans are designed to reduce families’ costs on household items such as prescription drugs, housing, and health care. The White House also pointed to significant declines in energy and auto prices since the period in which the inflation report was taken.

‘’Developments in the weeks after these data were collected last month show that price and cost increase are slowing, although not as quickly as we’d like,’’ Biden said Friday. ‘’But we have to get prices and costs down before consumers will feel confident in that recovery.’’

Administration officials are taking pains to emphasize that inflation is just one part of an economy that is otherwise strong by many measures. Roughly more than 13 million Americans quit their jobs between August and October in part because they had better opportunities and pay elsewhere, a trend with no precedent. The economy has created more than 6 million jobs since Biden took office, something that has also never happened before. The stock market is up roughly 25 percent and economic growth is surging far faster than most analysts predicted before this year. And the stock market continued to climb Friday even after the inflation figures were released because many investors believe the economy is set for more growth in 2022.

On Thursday, in anticipation of the inflation report, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain released a video with charts illustrating ways in which the economy had healed with remarkable speed under the president’s tenure. Klain and other senior administration officials have on Twitter expressed discontent with what they believe is the media’s focus on negative economic trends.

On Friday, shortly after the big inflation report was released, Klain took to Twitter again, this time to say that gas prices are now below $3.10 a gallon in one-third of US states.

‘’I understand why the White House is frustrated. We’ve had the media consistently emphasizing the bad things, while downplaying or outright ignoring what are really positive things in the economy,’’ said Dean Baker, a liberal economist. ‘’The media has been finding people who claim to be experiencing real hardship in the economy and telling stories that are either not true — or, if they are true, are incredibly idiosyncratic.’’

But other economists — including many liberals and allies of the White House — say that voter frustration with the economy reflects real challenges facing millions of Americans, primarily inflation that has reversed the growth in wages in the US recovery.

Rapid job growth and plentiful job openings are helping people at the bottom of the income distribution, and economic growth is recovering at a faster pace than from any other recent major downturn. Yet most American families are seeing their wage increases erased by staggering price hikes over the past year, according to Jason Furman, an economist who served in the Obama administration.

Price increases are hitting every part of the income distribution, including the vast middle class, across key household necessities like fuel, food, and housing. The rapid recovery of jobs at the bottom is critical for the lowest-wage Americans — including millions who have for decades suffered from sluggish economic growth — but primarily helps a relatively small portion of the country’s population and voting base.

Americans have more money in their bank accounts compared with before the pandemic, due to stimulus checks and other coronavirus relief measures approved by the government that boosted family net worth. But that boost is starting to fade — stimulus payments were disbursed more than six months ago — and families received comparable amounts of government aid under the Trump administration.

‘’The typical family is spending an extra $4,000 this year because of excess inflation,’’ Furman said. ‘’It does not seem like much of a mystery why people are upset when they have to spend thousands of additional dollars more because of inflation.’’