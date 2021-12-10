Supreme Court says Texas abortion providers may proceed with challenge of six-week ban, leaves law in effect for now

That restarts the legal process that has seen the law remain in effect since Sept. 1, when the Supreme Court refused to step in to block it.

The court’s splintered decision allows the providers to return to a district judge who once blocked the law, saying it violated the constitutional right to abortion.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday left in place a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks, but it provided a path for abortion providers to challenge what is the nation’s most restrictive law on the procedure.

Eight justices said the abortion providers may bring the challenge. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for himself and the court’s three liberals, said the district judge should act quickly.

“Given the ongoing chilling effect of the state law, the District Court should resolve this litigation and enter appropriate relief without delay,” Roberts wrote.

The decision was both a partial victory and a disappointment for abortion rights supporters. They have asked the court to block the law while the legal process continues, but have not found the necessary five votes.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, who as president and chief executive of Whole Woman’s Health and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance is the lead plaintiff in the case, said that while Friday’s outcome offered “hope,” the legal process has been “excruciating” for patients and staff alike.

“We’ve had to turn hundreds of patients away since this ban took effect, and the Supreme Court’s refusal to block the law means the heartbreak doesn’t end,” she said in a statement, imploring the lower-court judge to act expediently. “. . . We hope this law is blocked quickly so we can resume the full scope of abortion care we are trained to provide.”

Justice Clarence Thomas, an avowed critic of the court’s abortion jurisprudence, wrote that he would not have allowed the lawsuit to continue. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, on the other hand, issued a blistering statement on the court’s refusal to block the law, known as S.B. 8.

“The Court should have put an end to this madness months ago, before S. B. 8 first went into effect,” wrote Sotomayor, who was joined by fellow liberal justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.

The court’s refusal to block the law “betrays not only the citizens of Texas, but also our constitutional system of government,” she wrote.

While the case over Texas’s law is procedural, the Supreme Court has signaled that it is ready to make dramatic changes in the judicial rules governing abortion rights. In debating a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks, some justices earlier this month indicated that they are open to overturning Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has said there is a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the national antiabortion group Susan B. Anthony List, said in response to Friday’s decision, “We celebrate that the Texas Heartbeat Act will remain in effect, saving the lives of unborn children and protecting mothers while litigation continues in lower courts.”

“Meanwhile,” she added, “we anxiously await the Court’s decision in the [Mississippi] case in which the court is directly considering the constitutionality of laws that protect unborn children and mothers prior to viability.”

Access to abortion in Texas has been dramatically curtailed, and abortion providers have said that many who want the procedure have been forced to leave the state.

Nancy Northup, who heads the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing the providers, chastised the court for having “abandoned its duty to ensure that states do not defy its decisions.”

“For 100 days now,” Northup said in a statement, “this six-week ban has been in effect, and today’s ruling means there is no end in sight.”

The Texas case raises complicated questions about legal procedure precisely because S.B. 8 was intended to avoid federal court review.

The issue for the justices was whether the law could be challenged in federal court, where judges compelled to follow Supreme Court precedent have stopped other states from enacting similar bans on early abortions.

Texas officials said the challenges must come in Texas courts after the civil suits have been adjudicated, but the law sets up obstacles that could delay a final decision for years.

Texas calls S.B. 8 a “heartbeat” bill — it prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is noted in the embryo. There is no exception for rape or incest, and the abortion patient cannot be sued.

The law is enforced by private citizens rather than the state government. Any individual can sue anyone who aids or abets a prohibited abortion. Successful lawsuits would result in an award of at least $10,000 to the person who filed the complaint — at oral argument, some justices referred to the award as a “bounty.”

Gorsuch wrote that the state’s judges, clerks, and attorney general were not proper defendants in the case. But he said it could go forward against executive licensing officials who have regulatory authority over the providers.

Roberts wrote that was too cramped a view of the state’s responsibility for the law. His opinion in the case, joined by the court’s liberals, focused on what he called Texas’s attempts to undermine the judiciary’s role in determining the constitutionality of laws.

“Texas has employed an array of stratagems designed to shield its unconstitutional law from judicial review,” Roberts wrote. He quoted from an 1809 Supreme Court opinion that said attempts by state legislatures to annul judgments of the courts make a “mockery” of the Constitution.

“The nature of the federal right infringed does not matter; it is the role of the Supreme Court in our constitutional system that is at stake,” he added.