Trump blasted Netanyahu for congratulating Biden

In interviews earlier this year with the Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, Trump expressed fury at a video Netanyahu circulated online in which he congratulated Biden.

Trump accused the former Israeli leader of disloyalty, saying he had helped Netanyahu in his own elections by reversing decades of US policy and supporting Israel’s claims to territory seized in war. Trump is still falsely claiming the US election was stolen from him.

JERUSALEM — Former president Donald Trump lashed out with profanity at Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating President Biden on his victory in last year’s election, an Israeli newspaper reported Friday.

“Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi,” Trump said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname, in the remarks published by the Yediot Aharonot newspaper. “But I also like loyalty. ... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake.”

Advertisement

Netanyahu congratulated Biden more than 12 hours after the election had been called and after most other world leaders. Netanyahu did not refer to him as president-elect in the tweet, and followed it up with a post praising Trump.

Trump appeared to be particularly incensed by a video released by Netanyahu on Jan. 20, the day Biden was inaugurated, in which Netanyahu said he and Biden had a “warm personal friendship going back many decades.”

“I haven’t spoken to him since. F--- him,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Netanyahu was replaced as prime minister last summer after he was unable to form a governing majority in the wake of four hard-fought elections in less than two years.

The Trump administration took unprecedented steps to support Israel, including dropping objections to its settlements in the occupied West Bank and recognizing Jerusalem as its capital. After proposing a Mideast plan that was adamantly rejected by the Palestinians, the administration brokered normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab states.

Advertisement

Trump said his decision to recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in the 1967 war, helped Netanyahu ahead of Israeli elections in April 2019.

“I did it right before the election, which helped him (Netanyahu) a lot,’’ Trump said.

The Trump administration also withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, to which Israel had been strongly opposed. After he re-imposed US sanctions that had been lifted under the deal, Iran began publicly exceeding the limits it had set on its nuclear program. Biden is now working with world powers to try to restore the agreement.

“I’ll tell you what — had I not come along I think Israel was going to be destroyed,’’ Trump said. ‘’I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now.”

Associated Press

Perdue joins suit over election in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia Republican David Perdue is furthering his embrace of debunked claims that Georgia’s 2020 presidential election was wrongly decided by joining a lawsuit claiming that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state’s most populous county in the 2020 general election.

The suit, filed Friday, amplifies claims that the former senator has made this week since entering the 2022 Republican primary for governor on Monday, saying he wouldn’t have certified Georgia’s 2020 results if he had been governor then. Former president Donald Trump is backing Perdue in his challenge to incumbent GOP Governor Brian Kemp, saying in an endorsement Monday that Kemp has been “very weak” on “election integrity.’’

Advertisement

Perdue has been seeking to sew up the votes of Trump backers who believe the election was stolen, saying that’s how he’ll unify the Republican Party and beat Kemp in the primary and then Democrat Stacey Abrams. But his position that Georgia’s 2020 election was wrongly decided isn’t new. He said if he had been in the US Senate on Jan. 6, he would have voted against accepting Georgia’s electoral votes.

Fulton County voter Elizabeth Grace Lennon and Perdue are seeking to examine paper ballots and other ballot materials in Fulton County in the state court lawsuit, saying that will prove the fraud. The suit, however, does not seek to overturn the results of the election, in which Georgia gave its 16 electoral votes to Democratic President Biden.

The lawsuit is largely a repeat of one that Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero dismissed in October after he ruled the plaintiffs, including longtime Georgia election systems critic Garland Favorito, hadn’t alleged a “particularized injury” and thus didn’t have standing to sue. Favorito and other plaintiffs are appealing that dismissal.

Associated Press

House passes presidential limits

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed a package of constraints on presidential power, which Democrats framed as a response to Donald Trump’s norm-busting presidency and Republicans unanimously opposed for the same reason.

By a nearly party-line vote of 220-208, the House approved the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which would impose new curbs on executive power. Proponents of tighter government ethics have long sought many of the measures, and Republican have supported them, but they have been recast as partisan issues because of their association with Trump.

Advertisement

“Disturbingly, the last administration saw our democracy in crisis with a rogue president who trampled over the guardrails protecting our Republic,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “Now, Congress has the solemn responsibility and opportunity to safeguard our democracy, ensuring that past abuses can never be perpetrated by any president of any party.”

The legislation would require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns, which Trump refused to do.

The act would also strengthen the Constitution’s previously obscure ban on presidents taking emoluments, or payments, by extending anti-corruption prohibition to commercial transactions. Trump’s refusal to divest from his hotels raised the question of whether lobbyists and other governments that began paying for numerous rooms at Trump resorts — and sometimes not using them — were trying to purchase his favor.

The bill would also require campaigns to report any offers of foreign assistance to the FBI — a proposal that resonates with episodes unearthed in the Russia investigation, such as when Donald Trump Jr. and other senior campaign officials met at Trump Tower with Russians they were told had dirt on Hillary Clinton.

The package now moves to the Senate, where the 60-vote threshold for passing legislation means that Republicans can block it. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who managed his party’s side of the House debate, said there was “no apparent path for the bill in the Senate.”

Advertisement

But supporters of the bill envision breaking it up and attaching different components to other legislation in the Senate in a bid to regain bipartisan backing for elements that Republicans have supported in the past.

New York Times