2020 vs. 2021: These charts show the similarities in Massachusetts’ COVID-19 surges

While COVID-19 cases are climbing in lockstep with last December’s numbers, hospitalizations, another key pandemic measure, are down somewhat from this time last year, albeit not as much as experts had hoped, given that millions of Massachusetts residents have stepped forward to get vaccinated.

It’s understandable if you’re thinking, “Oh, no, not again.” But a closer look at the data offers a more nuanced picture of the state’s ongoing battle against the coronavirus — and how this surge might play out.

COVID-19 cases are surging again in Massachusetts, with numbers mirroring those of December 2020, all while scientists race to assess the threat of the new Omicron variant.

Advertisement

At the same time, the rate of COVID-related deaths in Massachusetts remains substantially lower than in December 2020, though experts cautioned those numbers need to be closely monitored.

The 2020 and 2021 case curves in Massachusetts began looking eerily similar in late October. In late November, after dipping in tandem around Thanksgiving, they began to mimic each other. As of Dec. 3, the seven-day average of daily coronavirus cases was 4,303, close to the seven-day average of 4,462 on Dec. 3, 2020 according to the state Department of Public Health.

Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician who is the hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said cases are going up again this year because the coronavirus appears to be “settling into a seasonal pattern.”

Seasonality of viruses, however, is not well understood by scientists, she noted. Is the coronavirus on the rise because of people gathering indoors because of the cold? Or is it because of the effect of winter weather on how the virus survives in the environment? Or because of winter’s effect on the body’s susceptibility to the virus It could well be “some difficult-to-understand combination of those things,” she said.

Advertisement

Why is the rise in cases almost exactly the same this December vs. December 2020? Experts said it appeared to be a coincidence, with the forces in favor of more cases — such as the high transmissibility of the Delta variant and the lowering of coronavirus restrictions — on one side, and the state’s high level of vaccinations on the other.

“Last year schools were mostly closed, elderly people were not visiting relatives, no one was vaccinated,” said Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at UMass Amherst. This year, schools are open, “everyone is mixing a lot more,” and a relatively high number of people are vaccinated.

“It’s just kind of by chance those two things have balanced out,” he said.

Dr. Scott Dryden-Peterson, an infectious disease physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said cool weather and Thanksgiving probably contributed to the similar pattern in cases, but it was “unexpected” that the numbers would match up so closely.

“The benefits of widespread vaccination are apparently being offset by the added risk of a more infectious virus and more time spent together without masks,” he said.

Matthew Fox, a professor of epidemiology and global health at Boston University School of Public Health, said, “To a certain extent, waves follow a very similar pattern,” but “my hunch is that it’s a bit of a coincidence for sure.”

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, are steadily rising this fall but the numbers remain lower than they were last year. The number of people hospitalized as of Dec. 7 was 1,115, compared with 1,413 on Dec. 7, 2020.

Advertisement

Doron said the lagging hospitalization numbers this year were a sign of the “decoupling” experts had hoped for between the number of COVID cases and the number of hospitalizations and deaths, but it was “not as much as we would like to see.”

Lover said the hospitalization numbers were disappointing, especially coming at a time when hospital systems are already seeing bed space problems and staffing shortages.

“Everyone was certainly hoping the hospitalizations would be much lower,” he said. “The same numbers we saw last year may be more serious this year in terms of hospital capacity.”

Fox suggested the hospitalization numbers could be less worrisome than they seem. It might be that people hospitalized during this surge are less likely — because they’re vaccinated or because they’re younger — to take a turn for the worse, he said.

Doron said she thinks the hospitalization data may include a number of people who didn’t come to the hospital because they were sick from COVID-19, but came for some other reason and were found to have COVID-19 when they were tested at the hospital.

As for deaths, numbers have been well below levels at the same time last year, a trend that experts said was a tribute to vaccinations.

The seven-day average of daily coronavirus deaths as of Dec. 3 was 18, while the number was 40 at the same point last year. The numbers have only recently ticked up from the low teens to the high teens.

Advertisement

“If you look at the ratio of hospitalizations to deaths, we’re in much better shape than we were a year ago, which is what we were hoping the vaccinations would do all along,” said Lover. More than 4.9 million of the state’s 7 million residents have been fully vaccinated, and among them, more than 1.3 million have received booster shots to shore up their waning immunity.

“Certainly, that is our ultimate goal: to keep mortality to a minimum,” Lover said, while also noting that COVID-19 can have serious long-term effects on people who survive it.

Doron said another factor in lower death rates is treatments available in the hospital, including oxygen, intubation, the steroid dexamethasone, and the antiviral remdesivir. “We’re definitely keeping people alive in the hospital and getting them out of the hospital more” than earlier in the pandemic, she said.

But Lover also said there were worrisome signs that the death numbers were going up.

For this story, the Globe looked at data on COVID-19 positive tests and deaths as of the day they occurred, rather than on the day they were reported, and excluded the most recent days since the data are incomplete for them. The reported death numbers, which the DPH releases daily, have been ticking up in recent days, including a single-day total of 51 deaths on Tuesday.

“That’s definitely creeping up more than we had hoped,” Lover said.

Advertisement

Experts have said they’re worried that coronavirus case numbers will continue to climb well into January. The hope is that hospitalizations and deaths continue to lag cases.

What happens when the Omicron variant arrives in the state remains a major question, the experts said. Scientists are investigating whether Omicron might be more transmissible, cause more severe disease, or be more successful than Delta at evading the protection provided by vaccines and prior infections.

“Omicron is definitely a wild card right now,” said Lover. “It could fizzle out and just not be very competitive and just disappear. But all signs are that it will probably be the main virus circulating sometime this winter.”

He noted that there are some early indications that Omicron causes less severe disease, but if it doesn’t and it spreads widely, “we’re in for a really challenging winter.”

Even if Omicron is not more severe, a more transmissible variant can cause a larger overall number of cases and stress hospital systems, Fox said.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with Omicron,” he said. “I’m hopeful and I continue to remain optimistic that we’re not looking at a more severe variant.”

Both the Delta surge and the threat posed by Omicron underline the need for people to get vaccinated; get booster shots; get tested, including by rapid, at-home tests; and take precautions such as masking in indoor public spaces, experts say.

“If we all collectively take moderate steps, we can potentially avoid the worst of it,” Fox said.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.