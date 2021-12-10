Don’t tread on my treads! — an antivax allegory

My neighbor had an accident even after putting on snow tires. Thousands of insurance claimants last winter blamed their accidents on snow tires.

The effectiveness of winter tires is not proven, except in studies funded by manufacturers and reported by the government!

I refuse to put on snow tires. It’s my car, my choice, my freedom.

Some drivers are already on their third set of tires, which proves their ineffectiveness. We don’t know what they are made of, really.

The tire giants conspire with meteorologists to scare us with wintry weather predictions, most of which never come true.

If you use winter tires, the government will track you when it snows. I mean, it even snows now in Dallas’s Dealey Plaza! When has that ever happened?

Don’t be snowed by Santa promising free winter tires for Christmas. Santa is a Nazi working for the deep snow state. He is trafficking in elves for his winter tire workshop.

Educate yourself. Open your eyes. Don’t be a reindeer in the headlights!

Stand up for tread freedom.

Theodore Bosen

Berlin, N.H.