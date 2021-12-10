HIV, COVID, and the intersection of science and politics

Stigma associated with HIV continues to persist after 40 years. The political environment still tends to polarize along the lines of sexual conservatism. Likewise, for COVID, a vast political divide exists between those who respect science and those who adhere to political philosophies that aggrandize individuals’ rights to control their own bodies. Science and politics will probably continue to clash as both HIV and COVID retain their virulence.

Thanks to Dr. Kenneth H. Mayer for his insightful juxtaposition of two pandemics: COVID-19 and HIV ( “COVID isn’t over; neither is HIV,” Opinion, Dec. 1). The intersection of science and politics plays a role in each of these conditions. Although the political responses to COVID-19 and HIV have major differences, both health crises have been fraught with silence and denial.

Forty years of experience with HIV have resulted in a variety of medical and public health approaches. The experience of the past two years of COVID-19 also has catalyzed the development of vaccines and self-care measures, such as masking and physical distancing. Despite advances in addressing both of these global health challenges, however, healing remains elusive. Resolutions to both are within our grasp if hearts and minds are determined to address the polarizing political climate.

Elizabeth Sommers

Cambridge

The writer is a senior acupuncturist and researcher in the Integrative Medicine and Health Disparities Program of the family medicine department at Boston Medical Center and is an assistant professor of family medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine.





Uneasy visions of marking annual World COVID Day

HIV — it ain’t over yet. I feel like I’ve made this statement on too many World AIDS Days over the past 40 years, so I appreciated Dr. Kenneth H. Mayer’s excellent op-ed. From the first reports of SARS-CoV-2 as an emerging pathogen, it was hard not to compare and contrast the coronavirus with HIV.

Although we don’t have a vaccine for HIV, we do have the knowledge and tools to mitigate it, if only people are educated about them and use them. As Mayer points out, adhering to antiviral medication regimens is one example of evidence-based prevention. It’s not enough to just follow the outbreaks after they happen; it’s important to prevent them, such as by making safe injection sites available.

We have both evidence-based mitigation and an efficacious vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID-19. However, the warning inherent in the saying “be a microbe, see the world” hasn’t been embraced enough to increase the national and global rates of vaccination. Until those rates rise significantly, we may be looking at annual recognitions of World COVID Day. I certainly hope not.

Helene Bednarsh

Sharon

The writer retired from the Boston Public Health Commission in September 2020 as the director of the Ryan White Dental Program and continues to serve as the dental director for the New England AIDS Education and Training Center.