A new bilingual school in Lynn emerges as an alternative to public education

Once you meet her, it’s not hard to see how Navarro, who is Black, ended up launching the Jean Charles Academy , a new independent school in Lynn that she named after her parents. Navarro comes across as intensely smart and dynamic, the kind of person who commands instant leadership and makes you wonder if they’re getting enough sleep at night. JCA is a small school aimed at filling the gaps left by public school districts in Lynn and surrounding communities. While private, it’s also affordable, because it provides grants to low-income families.

Nakia Navarro always had a social justice streak. But she is not one of those idealistic people who dreamed of opening an affordable school for underserved families in an effort to reimagine and disrupt the traditional education system.

Advertisement

JCA has a dual-language model and a curriculum and pedagogy that center the experiences and assets of Black and Latino students, Navarro said. At a time when parents are increasingly frustrated with public education, and are demanding more of a say in it, JCA is emerging as a paradigm-shifting approach.

Navarro is a licensed educator and has professional experience in philanthropy and nonprofit management. She has two master’s degrees from Tufts University and is currently pursuing a PhD in urban education from UMass Boston. A couple of years ago, she founded Building Audacity, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youths and supporting their community projects, which served as the foundational basis for JCA.

Jean Charles Academy founder Nakia Navarro inspects plants in a hydroponics room at the academy on Dec. 9 with student Mateo Navarro, 12, who is also her son. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

But it was Navarro’s struggles to find a good school for her son in Lynn that led her to think, “What if I did it myself?” Navarro first applied to launch JCA as a charter school but was denied because the cap for charters had been reached in Lynn.

Advertisement

Instead, she turned to her fund-raising experience and raised over $700,000 privately for the school; she also put in some of her own money. JCA’s institutional donors include the Amelia Peabody Foundation and the Boston Foundation, but also other Black individuals “like me, who believe in Black joy, in Black liberation, and so things like [JCA] have to exist if we’re ever going to get there,” Navarro said.

JCA currently serves 36 students; all but three are kids of color and many come from undocumented families. They’re enrolled in pre-K to seventh grade. It’s a full school day, beginning as early as 7:30 a.m. and ending at around 4:30 p.m. JCA employs 13 teachers and staff; nearly all of them are bilingual. Students do core subjects like math and science in the morning and then transition to enrichment programs in the afternoon, such as yoga and hydroponics — yes, the school has a hydroponics farm where students grow, and get to take home, their own collard greens and lettuce.

In a recent interview at the school’s temporary location in downtown Lynn, Navarro said what JCA offers is not your typical education. “We center Blackness,” she told me. “That means how I approach curriculum is that I want to talk about the truth. For example, some of our students are working on Guam, the US territory. They’re not learning from the US perspective, they′re learning from the locals’ perspective. That means I can’t buy a textbook!”

Rina Bernardez is an Afro-Latina immigrant from Honduras whose two kids are enrolled in JCA, a daughter in the seventh grade and a son in preschool. “I was looking for a school closer to home for my daughter, and I hoped for both [of my kids] to be in the same school. It’s a huge challenge to drop off two little people every morning at two different places.” Bernardez, who works full-time as a social worker in Cambridge, switched her daughter from a Catholic school in Malden to JCA, a change that was opposed by her 12-year-old.

Advertisement

Jean Charles Academy founder Nakia Navarro center, is surrounded by students (front) Easton Chicha, 3; (second row left to right) Oreo Washington, 8; Adonis Chyrack, 9; and Evan Reyes, age 7; (back row, left to right) Mateo Navarro, 12; Tatiana Ly, 10; and Ariana Benedith, 12. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“She had been in that same school from K to sixth grade,” Bernardez told me. “She was very upset.” Bernardez would not tell me how much tuition she pays at JCA but did reveal that it was less than what she paid at the Catholic school. Ultimately, what made the Afro-Latina mother choose JCA was its focus “on minority populations, especially in the Latinx community,” she told me. She found that in a regular school, “the feeling of otherness” is prevalent, and there is a “lack of focus on minority kids. . . . I wanted a school where my kid would be the center of attention.”

Now her daughter feels better and talks more positively about the new school, Bernardez said. It’s been an adjustment from traditional education, with its many textbooks; her daughter asked lots of questions about why there are no textbooks at JCA, she said. “It’s because that’s what she knows. But she just completed a project in her robotics class that she is very proud of.” One of the things Bernardez is still trying to adjust to is JCA’s grading system, which is color coded as opposed to the traditional number or letter scales.

Advertisement

Navarro’s goal is to grow enrollment up to roughly 80 students for the next school year. Her biggest challenge is finding staff, just like the many school districts that are having trouble hiring teachers. More long-term, Navarro sees potential — as do her donors — in growing the hydroponics farm to the point where it could grow enough produce to be sold to area grocery stores.

As Navarro looks to expand, her already successful experiment is a modern-day lesson in education innovation. One woman did it, and 30-plus families of color are benefiting.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.