Relative good news on schools and COVID is nothing to celebrate just yet

Re “Another surge takes its toll” (Dec. 3): The Globe’s front page last Friday showed graphic evidence of the COVID-19 surge and dire news about hospitals but good news for schools (“Schools better prepared to keep students in class”).
Even so, the schools’ relative good news included a nearly sevenfold rise in COVID cases in students and staff compared with the first week of school, 37 percent of school districts declining to conduct COVID surveillance, three-quarters of families refusing to sign up for testing in Lowell, and clusters of cases in four cities, including a resultant closing of a Boston school.
It is good that schools have remained open and that in-person education and the multitude of services for children and their families have continued. Yet though it’s true that the spread of COVID may not have led to serious illness in children, infected children have figured in the loss of parent and guardian work and income and have caused family and community contagion, with accompanying severe illness, stress, and effects on mental health.
Schools could improve primary prevention — that is, make sure that they do not contribute to the spread of disease. Improving ventilation and filtration, promoting outdoor time for unmasked lunch and snacks, and speedier responses to positive tests supported by increased staffing all could help make sure that surges aren’t fueled by schools.
Elise Pechter
Jamaica Plain