Relative good news on schools and COVID is nothing to celebrate just yet

Re “Another surge takes its toll” (Dec. 3): The Globe’s front page last Friday showed graphic evidence of the COVID-19 surge and dire news about hospitals but good news for schools (“Schools better prepared to keep students in class”).

Even so, the schools’ relative good news included a nearly sevenfold rise in COVID cases in students and staff compared with the first week of school, 37 percent of school districts declining to conduct COVID surveillance, three-quarters of families refusing to sign up for testing in Lowell, and clusters of cases in four cities, including a resultant closing of a Boston school.