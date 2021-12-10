Trump’s new media group: Buyer beware

The site offers a “sneak peak (sic)” at a product called TRUTH Social, which has the “potential to achieve up to 15M monetizable social users” according to an investor presentation , with “$?B long term revenue opportunity.” Truth is a social media feed that looks a lot like Twitter, but I’ll let the intellectual property jockeys sort that one out.

With considerable fanfare, Trump has announced the creation of the Trump Media and Technology Group, which plans to raise $1 billion and eventually sell shares to the public. The TMTG website vaguely states that “Trump and TMTG are building a media and technology company rooted in social media, digital streaming, and more.”

If Donald Trump were a stock, you wouldn’t buy it. Now, it can be argued, Trump and Trumpismo are stocks, and, to put it gently: Buyer beware.

It would be ungracious to harp on earlier lowlights of former president Trump’s business career, including multiple bankruptcies and endless regulatory entanglements. And yet they seem relevant to investors planning to pony up money for the latest ritual fleecing of the ever-complaisant flock.

Bloomberg columnist Matt Levine seemed particularly underwhelmed that Representative Devin Nunes will resign from Congress to lead the group’s “world class team” of managers. Nunes may or may not have some management experience in the media-adjacent field of dairy farming. Levine then ticks off the names of selected TMTG managers: “Josh A., Billy B., Vlad N., Ryan L., Steve E., Tom M., Ryan L. (a different one?) Mortada A., Brandon B., Simo S. . . . It does feel like every public action by this company is designed [to] give the impression that it is a joke.”

If you don’t want to buy the stock, you can buy the sector. Several exchange-traded funds, which are like mutual funds that trade on stock exchanges, allow you to invest in Trumpism as a category without placing all your chips on the protean personality of the Caudillo of Mar-a-Lago.

For instance, there is the GOP Stock Tracker ETF, ticker symbol MAGA (of course). The fund wants to invest in “companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates for election to the United States Congress, the Vice Presidency, or the Presidency.” Its top 10 current holdings include Dollar Tree, Occidental Petroleum, and Marathon Oil.

Founded in 2017, MAGA’s portfolio is worth a paltry $13 million, which means that its investment screen — must like Republican candidates — hasn’t found a wide audience. It would be ungracious to compare the returns of this fund to a vanilla investment vehicle such as Vanguard’s Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fund, and yet that is precisely what I intend to do. Since 2017, a Vanguard share has more than doubled in value, tracking the stock market generally. MAGA shares have appreciated by about 50 percent.

Here’s a catchy slogan for you, GOP Stock Tracker: Invest with Republicans! Earn less!

Thank me later.

A group called 2nd Vote Advisers just launched the American Freedoms ETF, which invests in “companies that do not censor or restrict the First Amendment rights (which we refer to as ‘Basic Freedoms’) of conservatives.” This one is easy: Facebook, Google, and Twitter = No! CVS, ConEd, and forest products company PotlatchDeltic = Yes!

Investing in your politics is a stupid idea. I am just as impatient with so-called ESG (environment/social/governance) stock screening, which favors purportedly green/sustainable corporations, as I am with this Trumpist nonsense.

The purpose of investing is to make money, not impress your peers with your deeply held social values. That’s why God invented bumper stickers. For investing, He/She/It invented index funds. Or mattresses — take your pick.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.