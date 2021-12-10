Bill Belichick has never been shy about unconventional strategy when it comes to winning

In one of the more unique bits of strategy Bill Belichick has employed, the Patriots attempted just three passes in Monday’s win over the Bills, setting a franchise record for fewest pass attempts in a game. The decision was made in large part because of the gale-force winds in Buffalo, but it also fits in perfectly with many of the coaching surprises Belichick has pulled off over the years. Sometimes, he’s surprised with personnel decisions. Other times, it’s been with unique play calls.

This story originally appeared in Point After, the Globe’s Patriots newsletter. Sign up here to receive it in your inbox three days a week.

Advertisement

But as we learned Monday, even after 20-plus years, Belichick still has the capacity to defy convention. Here are some of our favorites over the years:

Deliberately taking a safety to beat Denver in 2003

This was one of the first real shockers, a decisive masterstroke that stunned the Broncos. The Patriots trailed Denver 24-23 with less than three minutes left in regulation. Instead of punting it away from their own 1-yard line — and giving the ball to the Broncos at roughly midfield with three minutes left — Belichick called for long snapper Lonie Paxton to deliver one over the head of punter Ken Walter. New England took the safety, making the score 26-23.

On the ensuing free kick, Walter delivered a winner, pinning Denver at its’ own 15-yard line. The Broncos gained four yards and managed to burn just 20 seconds off the clock before punting the ball back to the Patriots. Tom Brady and the Patriots proceeded to go 58 yards in six plays to take the lead with 36 seconds left. While the players had to execute down the stretch to make it work, the decision to intentionally take the safety in that situation ultimately made the difference.

”That’s why we’re such a good team,” offensive lineman Damien Woody said after the game. “We’re a smart team. We understand these little situations. We practice them. We practiced this. That play might have won us the game. Who else would think of that?”

Advertisement

Mike Vrabel at tight end

Mike Vrabel celebrated his touchdown reception against Washington in 2007. LEE, Matthew J.

Vrabel had already emerged as a dependable defender by the start of the 2002 season, but after the coaching staff saw him catch passes before practice one day, it sparked the possibility of using him as a part-time tight end. It was one of the more remarkable aspects of the New England goal-line offense through that stretch. Vrabel would report as eligible, creating a buzz about his appearance on the offensive side of the ball. But time and again, he would find a way to get open in the red zone. In his career, he caught 10 passes — all touchdowns — from Brady, including the go-ahead score near the end of Super Bowl XXXVIII, and another key touchdown a year later in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles.”

What started out as a gimmick certainly has somewhat evolved into an every-game, every-week package,” Vrabel said after the win over Philadelphia. “I’m just fortunate to be a part of it.”

Randy Moss at safety

In Hail Mary situations, Belichick has turned to larger pass-catchers on multiple occasions. Sometimes it’s worked — like when Moss, a receiver, served as a deep safety at the end of the first half of a 2009 game against the Broncos in Denver. Moss actually came down with the interception of Kyle Orton — the only pick of his career, and the first of the season for Orton.

Advertisement

Of course, having sizable offensive skill position players line up at deep safety hasn’t always worked; tight end Rob Gronkowski just missed a tackle that would have prevented the Miracle in Miami near the end of the 2018 season.

Troy Brown and Julian Edelman at defensive back

Troy Brown filled in as a defensive back and came away with an interception against the Buffalo Bills in 2004. The Boston Globe/Boston Globe

Of course, Moss and Gronkowski weren’t the only two offensive stars who contributed on defense. In the middle of the 2004 season, the Patriots’ secondary was riddled with injuries. Enter the 33-year-old Brown, who flipped from offense to defense and managed to play significant snaps over the course of the season as a slot corner, finishing the season with a pick of former teammate Drew Bledsoe.

The scenario was relatively familiar in 2011 when Edelman started working as a cornerback out of necessity around the midseason point. The former quarterback-turned-receiver ended up lining opposite Baltimore Pro Bowl receiver Anquan Boldin during a key stretch in the AFC title game that season.

Edelman throwing a touchdown pass to spark 2014 playoff win

In one of the more underrated postseason games in recent franchise history, the Patriots leaned on the former college quarterback to give the offense a jolt during a key moment in the 2014 divisional playoff round against Baltimore.

Down by seven with 4:30 to go in the third quarter, Brady delivered a quick out to Edelman, who then connected with Danny Amendola for the 51-yard touchdown pass. The trick play wasn’t all that surprising — Edelman was a college quarterback, after all — but given the stakes, it was one of the more dramatic decisions of the Belichick Era.

Advertisement

”It’s a play we’ve been working on all year,” Amendola said after the game. “Testament to Julian; he has a great arm and is a great athlete. He put it on the money, that’s for sure.”

The unbalanced line

Another example came in that same win over the Ravens when the Patriots fundamentally camouflaged which players along the offensive line were linemen and which were eligible receivers.

Running back Shane Vereen declared himself ineligible, but lined up in the slot, while tight end Michael Hoomanawanui lined up at the left tackle position. (All of which was legal.) When the ball was snapped, Hoomanawanui leaked down the field and no one covered him because he appeared to be an offensive lineman. Meanwhile, Vereen stood at the line of scrimmage, a legal move as well after he declared himself to be ineligible.

The move befuddled Baltimore, but despite the protests of the Ravens, the Patriots used the formation three times, and got a first down every time on the way to the 35-31 win.

”Maybe those guys [should] study the rulebook and figure it out,” Brady said with a grin after the game. “We obviously knew what we were doing, and we made some pretty important plays. It was a real good weapon for us.”

Clock management

In the fourth quarter of a 2019 blowout of the Jets, Belichick took advantage of what he described as a “loophole” to drain roughly an additional minute off the clock.

Advertisement

Holding a 33-0 lead with 11:13 left, the Patriots were sitting on a fourth down at the New York 33-yard line. Belichick and New England ran the 40-second play clock all the way down to take what appeared to be a delay-of-game penalty, ideally to give Jake Bailey more room to punt. However, Jets’ coach Adam Gase declined the penalty.

But the game clock does not stop in that situation. Given a fresh 40 seconds and the chance to take more time off the game clock, Belichick and the Patriots took advantage, letting the play clock down to almost zero before special teamer Brandon Bolden was hit with what appeared to be an intentional false start. Gase again declined the penalty, which allowed another 40 seconds to run off the game clock before Bailey punted the ball away.

In the end, the Patriots killed 90 seconds between their third-down and fourth-down snaps.

“It was just the way the rules are set up,” Belichick said afterward while acknowledging that the Patriots were “able to run quite a bit of time off the clock without really having to do anything.

”That’s probably a loophole that will be closed, and probably should be closed,” he added. “But right now it’s open.”

The Flutie Drop Kick

Doug Flutie was mobbed by teammates after connecting on a drop kick extra point against the Dolphins in the final game of the 2005 season. Lee, Matthew J./Globe Photo

This one didn’t necessarily lead to a victory, but instead, provided an appropriate bookend to Doug Flutie’s professional career.

In the 2005 regular-season finale, the Patriots were facing the Dolphins. According to Flutie, he had been messing around with the idea of the dropkick for many years in the CFL. Prompted in part by a conversation with ESPN’s Chris Berman (who was friendly with both Belichick and Flutie), they decided to unveil it against Miami.

It was the first time someone had executed a drop kick in the NFL since the 1941 championship game, when Ray McLean of the Bears connected in a 37-9 win over the Giants. The Dolphins ended up winning, but the drop kick was the story.

”People love it because it was something they never saw before, and haven’t seen done successfully since,” said Berman. “It ties the history of the game together in a unique way. It’s a bridge — the world’s longest bridge — to an earlier era of leather helmets and dirt fields.”

”He was Doug Flutie, man,” said long snapper Lonie Paxton. “Making magic. What more can you say?”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.