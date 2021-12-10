The Bills game was truly a Bill Belichick special, and other thoughts

Watching the Patriots’ beefy O-linemen control the game with 33 consecutive running plays, I wondered if that’s what it looked like when Belichick was a center and Ernie Adams a pulling guard for undefeated Phillips Academy (Andover) in 1970. Milt Holt was Big Blue’s star quarterback and later played at Harvard, but the football brains in the Andover huddle were the senior center and guard who studied interior line blocking and knelt at the altar of the single wing offense.

I can’t remember the last time I enjoyed a Patriots game as much as Monday night’s throwback special in Orchard Park. Wish the Patriots had come out wearing leather helmets with no face masks for the second half. As Matt McCarthy of the SportsHub tweeted, “We’re officially one drop kick away from this being Bill’s favorite game he’s ever coached.”

Picked-up pieces while wondering if Sean McDermott sticks pins in a Bill Belichick doll before going to sleep at night . . .

It’s always about history with Belichick, and Monday’s win over the Bills was historic. Three forward passes. Steve Belichick Sr. — a former Detroit Lion, a football coach for 43 years, author of “Football Scouting Methods”, and dad of Bill Belichick — would have loved it.

New England’s seventh straight victory kept the Patriots as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and pushed Belichick’s career win (regular season and playoffs) total to 320. He’s only four wins shy of tying George Halas for No. 2 all-time, and will probably need another three seasons to pass Don Shula (347).

Belichick once said he didn’t want to be like Marv Levy — coaching into his 70s. That has changed. Belichick turns 70 in April and appears to be having more fun than ever on the job. We don’t see it in the drab postgame press conferences, but it’s clear Belichick likes this 2021 Patriot edition. He’s flexing his coach muscle. Like an America’s Cup race that’s decided by a tactical blunder in the opening minutes, Monday’s game was over when Belichick went for the 2-point conversion in the first quarter. Hope poor McDermott finds his pants and his lunch money before the Dec. 26 rematch.

The Hoodie has reclaimed his title as Greatest Ever. He’s on a collision course to face Tom Brady in February’s Super Bowl. He’s found his new franchise quarterback. He’s got his two sons on his staff and once again appears to be getting everything he wants from his owner. Belichick should be good for at least 10 wins a year for the foreseeable future. Shula has to be in his sights.

Belichick wore a Paul Brown-style fedora on the team bus when he tied Brown on the all-time victory list 11 years ago in Indianapolis. The Hoodie said he was just trying to keep warm, but a lot of us saw it as an homage to Brown.

Passing Halas and Shula is plenty of incentive to keep Belichick going. Shula was an institution with the Baltimore Colts when Belichick was an impressionable young player in Annapolis, Md. Shula coached the only undefeated team in NFL history, the 1972 Dolphins (Belichick came close with the 18-1 Pats in 2007, but you know what happened). And let’s not forget that Shula, in his dying days, taunted Belichick, calling him “Beli-cheat.”

Belichick needs 28 wins to pass Shula. At the pace he’s going, he’ll be 72 years old when he becomes the winningest NFL coach.

▪ Quiz: Name the Hall of Famer who hit 86 home runs in New York, but never played for a New York team (answer below).

▪ It’s disappointing to see Patrice Bergeron — the heartbeat of the Bruins — getting gooned up with no response from histeammates, and no verbal support from above from Cam Neely or Don Sweeney. Somebody needs to step up. Bring back Harry Sinden and Lyndon Byers.

▪ By any estimation, the 2022 Red Sox got worse before the lockout. They’ve subtracted Eduardo Rodriguez, Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, and Adam Ottavino while adding Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and James Paxton — who won’t be available for most of next season. Prepare for two skull-imploding months of hearing how the Sox “have interest” or are “in on” the likes of Kris Bryant, Seiya Suzuki, Trevor Story, etc. Doubt Chaim Bloom can get the job done on any of those guys by dangling the typical one-year-plus-a-one-year-option, which has become Boston’s only offer. Staying below the luxury tax threshold appears to be the No. 1 goal of the organization.

▪ Steph Curry and the Warriors make their only visit to Garden Friday night, Dec. 17. Wonder if Curry plans to try a warmup toss from Causeway Street?

▪ A reader emailed to point out that the Red Sox bringing back Jackie Bradley Jr. is sort of like the Three Stooges bringing back Shemp after Shemp was replaced by Curly.

▪ McDermott’s postgame “Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one” was downright Nixonesque.

▪ Deposed Giants offensive coordinator and former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has interviewed to be the head coach at Duke.

▪ Anybody remember that the Jets let Nick Folk go after he gave them seven good seasons? The Jets this weekend will be featuring their ninth kicker (Eddy Pineiro) since replacing Folk in 2017.

▪ NBC Sports Boston’s John Tomase reminds us that Brady is the last Montreal Expos draft pick (18th round as a catcher in 1995) still playing professional sports. Brady could have caught Pedro Martinez if he signed with the Expos out of high school and had a quick rise through the minor leagues.

▪ How come whenever Brady throws an incomplete pass, Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma insist that the receiver must have been running the wrong route?

▪ When do the Mets finally hire Buck Showalter?

▪ ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian will be awarded the BBWAA’s Career Excellence Award in Cooperstown in July, adding more class to a group of Hall inductees that already includes Buck O’Neil, Gil Hodges, Tony Oliva, Minnie Minoso, Jim Kaat, and Bud Fowler (Hall of Famers from the writers ballot will be announced in January). Fowler, who was voted into the Hall by a veterans committee, was the first Black player in professional baseball, playing his first game for the Lynn Live Oaks in 1878. He died in 1913.

▪ Check out BostonCelticsHistory.com, an online archive highlighting rare and historic items collected in the 75 years of Boston’s storied franchise. It’s a virtual vault featuring themed galleries of game-used equipment, vintage photos, highlight videos, official team publications and promotional items. You even look up various sneaker brands worn over the years and bobblehead giveaways (no collection is complete without the Ryan Gomes bobblehead).

▪ Quiz answer: As a St. Louis Cardinal, Stan Musial hit 49 homers at the Polo Grounds and 37 at Ebbets Field.









Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.