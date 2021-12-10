Black student-athletes of bowl-bound teams closing graduation rate gap on white counterparts

Virginia has hired Tony Elliott as the Cavaliers’ next football coach. Cavaliers athletic director Carla Williams announced the move, no details of Elliott’s contract were released. Virginia will introduce the longtime Clemson offensive coordinator at a news conference next week. Elliott, 42, has been the Tigers’ sole offensive coordinator since 2019 ... Duke is turning to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko to turn around its football program after a two-year slide and a winless Atlantic Coast Conference record. The school announced Elko’s hiring, ending a nearly two-week process to hire the replacement for David Cutcliffe .

The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has shrunk, with a study pointing to gains by Black athletes for pushing that improvement. The study by from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams had increased to 81.3 percent, up from 78 percent for 2020. Yet the racial gap fell as the average GSR for Black athletes rose from 73.4 percent in 2020 to 78 percent this year while white athletes remained steady at 89.7 percent. The gap of 11.7 percentage points was down from 16.3 percent in 2020. The study noted that the GSR of both white and Black football players stood significantly higher than the graduation rate of non-athlete students, and the racial gap between white and Black non-athletes was much higher at roughly 25 percentage points. The study also cited the performances of the four teams in the College Football Playoff: No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia, and No. 4 Cincinnati. Of that group, Alabama (86 percent), Michigan (96 percent), and Cincinnati (86 percent) were significantly ahead of Georgia (59 percent) in GSR.

BASKETBALL

Kyle Kuzma fined for gesture at fan

The NBA has fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan and Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection. Kuzma’s incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Rick Carlisle out with COVID-19

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will miss the game against Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce will take over in Carlisle’s absence. The announcement comes one day after team officials canceled Thursday’s practice for precautionary reasons, citing the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar legends mourn Al Unser

Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, and Al Unser embraced their fierce competition on the racetrack. Andretti and Foyt, the two biggest rivals in IndyCar history, each respected Unser for another reason — his ability to race hard, fair, and smart. Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times and one of the most successful drivers in IndyCar history, died at his home in New Mexico. He was 82. To giants of the sport, such as Andretti and Foyt, Unser’s trademark style was what set him apart during the series’ greatest generation. Obituary, C10.

GOLF

Australian duo takes lead at QBE Shootout

Jason Day and Marc Leishman had 12 birdies, two eagles and finished one shot short of the record for the scramble format, posting a 16-under 56 that gave the Australian duo a one-shot lead in the QBE Shootout. They were one shot ahead of Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell and the defending champions, Harris English and Matt Kuchar. Lexi Thompson, the only LPGA Tour player in the field, teamed with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson for a 59, tied for fifth along with Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.

MISCELLANY

Eileen Gu a step closer to Beijing Games

Eileen Gu won the US Grand Prix halfpipe contest , setting up a chance to sweep all three freeskiing disciplines in the span of less than a month on the road to the Olympics. Gu, who was born in San Francisco but will compete for her mother’s home country of China at the Beijing Games next year, is in the mix to become the first action-sports athlete to win three gold medals at the same games ... A full postseason share on the World Series champion Atlanta Braves totaled $397,391 from a record player pool of $90.47 million. The Braves split $32.57 million into 66 full shares, 14.25 partial shares, and 38 cash awards, the commissioner’s office said. The amount of the winners’ share was the third-highest behind $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and $416,838 for the Red Sox in 2018. A full share for the AL champion Astros came to $258,373. Houston divided $21.71 million into 67 full shares, 16.59 partial shares, and three cash awards.