Cambridge turns momentum late, overtakes Everett in boys’ basketball season opener

Cambridge outscored the visiting Crimson Tide, 18-5, in the final quarter to take control.

There were some early jitters, marked by a rash of turnovers, but the Falcons took care of the ball down the stretch to secure a 53-48 victory.

For most of the players on the Cambridge boys’ basketball roster, Friday night’s opener against Everett marked the first meaningful varsity game of their careers.

“If you allow yourself to get sped up, that gets [Everett] going,” said Cambridge interim coach George “Geo” Rodriguez, who is in his second year at the helm with Lance Dottin attending to family issues.

Advertisement

“They love to create scoring off of turnovers. That’s what gets them going. If Everett is creating turnovers and getting second-chance opportunities, that’s a tough team to beat.”

Everett (0-1) opened with a 2-2-1 press that forced Cambridge (1-0) into some early mistakes, but the Tide also committed 13 turnovers and the teams went into the half tied, 25-25.

Cambridge senior Jarrod Jones (right) and Everett sophomore Jaysaun Coggins fight for a rebound. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

In his first varsity game, sophomore Jayshaun Coggins (8 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks) made a tremendous impact for the Crimson Tide. With senior captain Roger Vasquez (17 points) adding some scoring down low, Coggins sparked a 10-2 run to give the Tide a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Cambridge responded by buckling down defensively to hold Everett to just 5 points down the stretch.

“I felt like we were shooting ourselves in the foot the entire game,” Rodriguez said. “Now they understand the importance of the little things that I continue to preach to them, like communicating and boxing out.”

Sophomore center Jeff White scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half to help Cambridge open a 51-46 lead in the final minutes. And the game-sealing free throws came from senior Josiah McNeill, who didn’t have a good week of practice, according to Rodriguez, but entered the game late and provided a key drive along with a pair of free throws to make it 53-48 with :04.9 remaining.

Advertisement

“We were turning the ball over like crazy, and Everett was starting to gain confidence, so I told the coaches that we got to go with Jo Jo [McNeill] at the point,” Rodriguez said. “Great teams have great teammates, and he was the definition of a great teammate tonight.”

Cambridge senior Peter Loutzenhiser (1) goes up to the hoop under pressure from Everett junior Roger Vasquez. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Beaver Country Day 80, Concord Academy 33 — Sophomore Wyatt Stephens scored 23 points to help Beaver Country Day pick up its second win of the season.

Bellingham 44, Nipmuc 41 — Senior captain Richard Laroche hit the winning 3-pointer to give the Blackhawks (1-0) the nonleague win.

Chapel Hill 61, Cambridge Weston 30 — Nate Edwards-Roseney posted 14 points for the host Chargers (2-0) in the Massachusetts Bay Independent League win.

Dover-Sherborn 55, Littleton 40 — Senior captain Zach Spellman scored 21 points and grabbed 16 boards to guide the visiting Raiders (1-0) to the nonleague victory.

Durfee 64, East Boston 57 — Jevon Holley scored a career-high 35 points, Colin Hargraves drained a pair of late 3s, and Devontae Steward contributed 8 points off the bench for the Hilltoppers in the nonleague road win.

Lowell Catholic 75, Greater Lawrence 73 — Sophomores Jarrell Freeman (25 points, 6 rebounds) and Dimitri Sime (10 points, 7 rebounds), as well as junior Alijah Iraola (17 points, 6 rebounds) all hit double digits as the visiting Crusaders (1-0) earned the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

Advertisement

Malden Catholic 71, Dracut 45 — Jahmari Hamilton-Brown dropped a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double to go with his 4 assists and 2 blocks as the host Lancers (1-0) picked up the nonleague win. Tony Felder Jr. scored his 1,000th career point for Malden Catholic.

Masconomet 59, Tewksbury 56 — Senior Ben Dillon’s 23 points and junior Matt Richardson’s 13 points lifted host Masconomet (1-0) to the nonleague win.

Middlesex 75, BB&N 58 — Senior Onyera Chibuogwu (36 points) and Owen Olsen (27 points) led Middlesex (1-2) to its first win of the season.

Milton Academy 74, Suffield 68 — Senior Hank Pikus sank four threes on his way to a team-high 20 points as the visiting Mustangs (3-0) grabbed the nonleague win.

Monomoy 54, Cape Cod Tech 41 — Senior captain Dan Gould led the Sharks (1-0) with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Mystic Valley 45, Nashoba Valley Tech 24 — Junior point guard Michael Tayag paced the visiting Eagles in their season-opening Commonwealth win with 21 points and 6 assists.

Shawsheen 40, Whittier 30 — Senior captain Austin Quattrocchi scored 12 points to go along with 8 boards to propel the visiting Rams (1-0) to the Commonwealth win.

Boys’ hockey

Middlesex 3, Berwick 2 — The Zebras (2-1) erased a two-goal first-period deficit with goals from Tedy O’Keefe, Jack Francini and Shane Jellison to earn the nonleague victory.

Girls’ hockey

Central Catholic 3, Brookline 2 — Senior Megan Malolepszy scored a shorthanded goal to give the Raiders (1-0) the overtime road win.

Boys’ swimming

Chelmsford 97, Lowell 71 — Senior captain Connor Quirbach (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and sophomore Henry Reitman (50 and 100 freestyle) were double winners to lead the Lions to the season-opening Merrimack Valley Conference win.