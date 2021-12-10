Clash between Holy Cross and UNH women’s basketball teams provided an emotional reunion for coaches

“I do have two big sisters, but she’s another one for me,” Hogan said. “I owe her a lot. She’s a big, big role model for me and a huge mentor of mine.”

Opponents now but confidants for a decade, the coaches of the Holy Cross and University of New Hampshire women’s basketball programs shared a long embrace following the former’s 50-49 victory Wednesday night at Lundholm Gymnasium.

DURHAM, N.H. – Even in the heat of a buzzer-beating battle, Maureen Magarity and Kelsey Hogan took a moment to appreciate each other.

A year later than expected due the coronavirus pandemic, Magarity returned to the campus where she got her head coaching start. The Crusaders (5-4) came away victorious over the Wildcats (5-4). Not only was it a matchup with her old program, but competing against Hogan added another layer. Magarity, UNH’s coach from 2010-2020 and Hogan, UNH class of 2014, spent the former’s entire UNH tenure together.

Kelsey Hogan took over as head coach for the UNH women's basketball team in 2020. Courtesy of UNH Athletics

Magarity remembers cleaning out her office with a mask on and no one else around. The departure after a decade leading UNH came without proper goodbyes just as the pandemic took hold.

When she spoke about her UNH experience, Magarity choked up.

“It’s hard not to get emotional because this place will always have a really special place in my heart,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier with where I am, but I’m the person I am today because of [the UNH] opportunity.”

That Hogan was in line to replace Magarity when she left after the 2019-20 season seemed like a no-brainer. UNH’s associate head coach at the time of Magarity’s departure to Holy Cross, Hogan stayed on as interim coach. Hogan, who enrolled at UNH as a student in 2008 and has been in Durham ever since, later was named permanent head coach of the Wildcats.

“I just love Kelsey and know how hard she works, how much this means to her,” Magarity said. “Even as a freshman point guard, I knew she was going to be a coach some day.”

The UNH matchup was Magarity’s second “unique” coaching situation in as many years. She coached against her father, former Army coach Dave Magarity, four times last season. They only scrimmaged when Magarity was at UNH but had to play last season as part of their respective program’s Patriot League scheduling obligations. Dave Magarity retired after last season.

Maureen Magarity, right, coached against her father, Dave Magarity, left, when the Crusaders faced Army last year. US Military Academy

Although this is Magarity’s second year at Holy Cross, many of the current Wildcats players were recruited during her tenure. And if there weren’t enough connections between these programs already, Holy Cross assistant Kat Fogarty played for Magarity and was a teammate of Hogan’s at UNH.

“We had a little emotion in this game,” Hogan said.

Magarity, who was just 29 when she was hired at UNH, said the university was “a special place to be.” She left Durham during the pandemic’s outset and didn’t get a normal sense of closure. Her first time back served more as a hello, something along the lines of Jay-Z’s in Public Service Announcement – allow me to reintroduce myself.

“We’re probably going to continue to play each other,” Magarity said. “It’s silly not to, but this first one was a you have to get it over with sort of thing.”

Bush goes coast to coast to coast

Two years away from competitive hoops didn’t hamper Jadyn Bush’s on-court performance as much as one would think.

“It was the longest stretch I’ve had without playing competitive basketball since I started playing at four years old,” said Bush, a graduate student and 5-foot-11 forward at UC Berkeley averaging 7.9 points and 7 rebounds per game. “I found personally that it was like riding a bike.”

Bush graduated from Harvard last May and played two seasons for the Crimson, nearly averaging a double-double her sophomore year. She missed her junior year due to a labral tear in her right shoulder, and the entire Ivy League did not compete in intercollegiate athletics last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After graduating from Harvard, Jadyn Bush transferred to Cal and will get her master's degree in public policy Michael Woods/Associated Press

After careful consideration, Bush opted to finish her Harvard degree remotely last spring from her family’s home in Washington state and put her name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. She’s closer to home now and still at a high academic institution, where she’ll add a master’s degree in public policy to her Harvard economics degree and have one more season of eligibility after this.

“I did feel a certain lack of closure with my basketball career at Harvard ending the way that it did, and also academically my senior year,” Bush said. “It was difficult, but I eventually was able to remotely maintain those relationships and find closure for myself to be able to move on into the situation I’m in today.”

BC to honor Swords

Former Boston College standout Carolyn Swords will soon see her jersey No. 30 in Conte Forum’s rafters.

The program’s all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocks, the 2011 graduate went on to play nine seasons in the WNBA. The jersey retirement will take place at the Jan. 16 game against Louisville. Tip-off is at noon.