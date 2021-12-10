Giants forced to turn to QB Mike Glennon, despite last week’s concussion

Roughly an hour after Glennon practiced fully Friday, the team said he was no longer in the concussion protocol and he was removed from the injury list. Coach Joe Judge has said all week the 31-year-old veteran would start against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday if cleared by the doctors.

The Giants (4-8) ruled out Jones on Friday after doctors said he was not cleared for contract. The 2019 first-round draft pick was hurt in a start against the Eagles on Nov. 28.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss his second straight game with a neck injury, and backup Mike Glennon will start despite sustaining a concussion in his start last weekend against Miami.

Glennon was 23 of 44 for 187 yards and an interception in the Giants’ 20-9 loss to the Dolphins. He was sacked three times. His concussion was not diagnosed until after the game.

New York has struggled on offense this season and fired offense coordinator Jason Garrett after a loss to Tampa Bay on Nov. 22. It has scored a total of 22 points in the last two games with Freddie Kitchens calling the plays.

The Giants have trained in Tucson, Ariz., this week with five quarterbacks. Jake Fromm was signed off the Buffalo practice squad last week and he probably will back up Glennon. The former Georgia star has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

New York also has quarterbacks Brian Lewerke and Clayton Thorson on the practice squad. Lewerke has been on the squad all season while Thorson was in training camp.

On the other side, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday and entering league protocols.

Coach Brandon Staley was optimistic throughout the week that Allen could return, but said Friday that Allen will be out. Allen is tied for second in the NFL with 86 receptions and is 71 yards away from his fourth 1,000 yard season in five years.

Staley added that wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were close contacts, are trending toward coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Texans turn to Mills

The Texans have benched veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Davis Mills, who will start for the rest of the season, beginning Sunday against Seattle.

David Culley benched Taylor for Mills in the third quarter of last week’s defeat with the Texans (2-10) trailing 21-0 in what ended up a 31-0 loss to the Colts.

“[Mills] gives us the best chance to win,” Culley said of Mills.

Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, threw eight interceptions with seven touchdowns in 6½ games filling in when Taylor was injured. Taylor has five interceptions with just two TD passes in the four games since returning from a strained hamstring.

Vrabel: Don’t ask about Cunningham

Titans coach Mike Vrabel walked out of his post-practice news conference Friday, becoming angry when questioned about newly acquired linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Vrabel was only about 90 seconds into the session when he was asked to discuss the skill set of Cunningham, whom he coached in Houston and was claimed by the Titans off waivers Thursday. Vrabel had been asked twice about Cunningham and stated both times that he would talk about him next week.

Cunningham will be inactive against the Jaguars because he can’t clear the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in time to play Sunday.

“This is ridiculous. Tell them who’s out,” Vrabel said while using an expletive before walking off and instructing media relations director Robbie Bohren to announce the players who would miss Sunday’s game with Jacksonville. “This is so stupid, it’s a waste of my time.”

Vrabel was asked initially about Cunningham being claimed off waivers.

“We’re excited to add him to our football team,” he said. “We’ll talk more about Zach next week. He won’t be active for the ballgame.”

Asked a follow-up question, Vrabel repeated his response: “We’ll talk about him next week. He won’t be active for the game.”

Vrabel fielded questions on other topics after that statement until the subject reverted to Cunningham.

The Titans will be missing three defensive starters Sunday as cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), linebacker David Long (hamstring), and nose tackle Teair Tart (ankle) were declared out. Tight end Tommy Hudson was also declared out with an ankle injury.

The Titans will wait until Saturday to decide whether to activate wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve. Tennessee also designated safety Dane Cruikshank and receiver Racey McMath for return. All three players practiced this week.

Browns down three starters

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out three starters for Sunday’s important game against first-place Baltimore after testing positive for COVID-19: tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., and punter Jamie Gillan.

Njoku leads the team in yards receiving, Walker is the Browns’ leading tackler, and Cleveland signed veteran free agent Dustin Colquitt on Friday to handle punting and holding duties.

If all that wasn’t troubling enough, starting cornerback Greg Newsome suffered a concussion when he fell and hit his head on the final play of practice. Newsome, a first-round pick from Northwestern who has had an impressive first season, left the field with a trainer holding his helmet.

Meanwhile, the Ravens will be without offensive lineman Patrick Mekari because of a hand injury.

Lotulelei back on Bills’ shelf

The Bills will be minus their top run-stuffing defensive tackle, Star Lotulelei, against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Lotulelei was ruled out on Friday because of a toe injury. He will miss his fourth game in five weeks, after missing three straight outings on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills’ run defense has struggled even with Lotulelei in the lineup and allowed 222 yards rushing in a 14-10 loss to New England on Monday night.

Backup tight end Tommy Sweeney was also ruled out with a hip injury.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders was excused from practice for personal reasons on Friday. Without providing any details, coach Doug McDermott wouldn’t say whether Sanders would be available to play Sunday.

Bengals dinged-up

Quarterback Joe Burrow and his sore pinky are fine, but the Bengals could be without other key players for Sunday’s home game against the 49ers. Running back Joe Mixon is listed as questionable due to an unspecified illness, while receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) also are questionable.

The Bengals had previously announced that their best linebacker, Logan Wilson, will miss at least a couple of weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

The good news for Cincinnati is that Friday’s injury report didn’t include starting center Trey Hopkins and starting right tackle Riley Reiff. Both missed last week’s game with ankle injuries.

Burrow dislocated the little finger on his right hand on the first possession last Sunday. He stayed in the game, but his finger was sore and swollen. He was held out of practice on Wednesday but was back with full participation on Thursday.

Mixed bags for Vikings, Steelers

Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his faster-than-expected return from a shoulder injury, and the Vikings (6-7) held on to beat the visiting Steelers (6-6-1), 36-28, by forcing an incomplete pass in the end zone on the final play Thursday night.

Ben Roethlisberger’s throw to Pat Freiermuth was on target, but Smith smashed into the rookie tight end at just the right moment to dislodge the ball as Xavier Woods and Anthony Barr converged. That gave the Vikings (6-7) a critical victory after they flirted with an unforgivable loss after being up, 29-0.

“Never say ‘over’ with this team,” said coach Mike Zimmer, who watched the Vikings lose 29-27 last week at previously winless Detroit on a last-play touchdown pass.

Coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t all that impressed by his Steelers’ comeback.

“We were JV again tonight, and I’m talking up front on both sides,” Tomlin said.

Steelers’ outside linebacker and NFL sack leader T.J. Watt injured his groin early in the second quarter and did not return. The Vikings had a 300-66 advantage in total yards in the first half.

Raiders in tight spot without Waller

Raiders tight end Darren Waller will miss his second straight game with injuries to his knee and back. Foster Moreau will once again start in his place in the division showdown against Kansas City. The Raiders are hoping to get cornerback Trayvon Mullen back this week from a foot injury. Mullen got hurt in Week 4 and has been on injured reserve. He returned to practice last week and could be activated on Saturday . . . Wide receiver Jeff Smith was placed on the COVID-19 list, leaving the Jets even further shorthanded at the position entering their game Sunday against New Orleans. Corey Davis was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, and Elijah Moore (quadriceps) is questionable after not practicing . . . Former Bears and Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy was sentenced to 37 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $1.2 million in US pandemic relief funds and using it to buy jewelry and stay at a hotel-casino. Bellamy, 32, pleaded guilty to the charges against him in June. In addition to his prison term, he was ordered to repay the Paycheck Protection Program loans. Bellamy, a nine-year NFL player, was charged in a group of 11 defendants who allegedly conspired to apply for loans totaling $24 million, of which the government says they received more than $17 million.



