Pitch perfect: Revere football players lend a hand with North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra’s food drive

Twenty-six players showed up at Sunday’s concert to volunteer, saying hello to the crowds of people at the door, loading hundreds of boxed foods onto trucks, and delivering it to the nearby Revere Food Pantry.

The North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra needed some extra hands to help greet concertgoers and handle food donations at the annual “Sounds of Christmas” performance at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere.

“Their effort was an inspiration for anyone who ever doubts the good and wholesome nature of young athletes,” said Bob Marra, president of the North Shore Philharmonic Orchestra. “They were [as] relentless in tackling the food drive task as they were in tackling opposing running backs.”

The Philharmonic Orchestra has played its annual Christmas concert at St. Anthony’s since 1976, and it’s named after Marra’s father, Robert Sr., a 40-year teacher at Revere High and a violinist in the Orchestra who died in 2002.

The concert is always complemented with a food drive and in years past, members of the St. Anthony’s Anthony’s Holy Name Society have helped with collecting. But because of the pandemic and the age of many Holy Name members, Marra reached out to Revere football coach Lou Cicatelli for help.

Cicatelli recruited the players and, upon arrival, they carried the food donations into the church, packed them into boxes, and loaded the trucks before the concert started. They then rode 2 miles in the truck to the Revere Food Pantry and unloaded the boxes into the building.

“I was overwhelmed by their exuberance, their good nature, and sense of humor,” Marra said.