Renovations planned for Gillette Stadium include a new lighthouse and massive video screen

A multi-story glass-enclosed hospitality and function space will connect the stadium’s north-side seating bowls, with a revamped, landscaped fan entrance plaza, the New England Revolution said in a news release Friday.

A renovation project scheduled to be completed in 2023 will focus on the north end of the stadium, where the current lighthouse will be replaced by a new one larger in diameter and height, rising 218 feet and topped by a 360-degree observation deck/party space open year-round.

Inside, a massive, curved video board the team said is the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country will stretch across the newly enclosed area. Standing at 60-feet tall, its 370-foot width will be more than double the width of the football field, and its 22,200 square feet of video space will be close to twice the size of the stadium’s new south end zone video board.

Including improvements made to the south end last year, the team said it is spending in excess of $225 million on the latest set of changes.

The Kraft family, which owns the Patriots, Revolution, and Gillette Stadium, is privately financing the project, which is scheduled to be complete before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Notably, that is three years prior to the 2026 men’s soccer World Cup, when the Kraft family hopes the stadium will be one of the North American sites for games. Requirements from FIFA for host stadiums include hospitality and logistical requirements that these enhancements are expected to meet.

“The Kraft family has kept the Gillette Stadium fan experience ahead of the constantly changing landscape with continued improvements, additions, and renovations over the past 20 years,” said Jen Ferron, chief marketing officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment in an article on the Patriots’ website. “This renovation project, coupled with other recent enhancements, will continue to set Gillette Stadium apart from other venues.”

The stadium opened in 2002, with the Kraft family spending $300 million on improvements over the past 20 years, according to the team.

The new project is not expected to be the last piece of real estate news to emerge from Kraft Sports + Entertainment in the near-term. A new downtown home for the group’s MLS team, the New England Revolution, has been in the works for several years, although a precise site has yet to be announced.









