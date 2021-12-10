fb-pixel Skip to main content
Vikings 36, Steelers 28

Vikings beat Steelers by denying last-gasp pass in end zone

By DAVE CAMPBELL The Associated Press,Updated December 10, 2021, 28 minutes ago
Minnesota Vikings defenders safety Harrison Smith (22), outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and free safety Xavier Woods (23) break up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) in the end zone at the end Thursday night's 36-28 win over the Steelers in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Vikings defenders safety Harrison Smith (22), outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) and free safety Xavier Woods (23) break up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) in the end zone at the end Thursday night's 36-28 win over the Steelers in Minneapolis.Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his faster-than-expected return from a shoulder injury, and the Minnesota Vikings held on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28 by forcing an incomplete pass in the end zone on the final play Thursday night.

Ben Roethlisberger's throw to Pat Freiermuth was on target, but Anthony Barr and Harrison Smith sandwiched the rookie tight end at just the right moment to dislodge the ball and give the Vikings (6-7) a critical victory after they nearly squandered a 29-0 late-third-quarter lead.

All but one of Minnesota's games this year have been decided by eight points or less.

Advertisement

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook ran for 205 yards in Thursday's win over Pittsburgh.
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook ran for 205 yards in Thursday's win over Pittsburgh.Stephen Maturen/Getty

Roethlisberger had touchdown passes to Najee Harris, James Washington and Freiermuth in the second half, and Harris ran for a score, too, as the Steelers (6-6-1) recovered from their abysmal start. The Vikings had a 300-66 advantage in total yards in the first half, but Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted Kirk Cousins twice after halftime to fuel the rally.

Just as vital as all the turf he tore up on the ground was the 17-yard catch Cook made on a seam route on third-and-9 from the Minnesota 26 with 2:38 left. That forced the Steelers to use all their timeouts, leaving Roethlisberger 96 yards and 2:16 to go after Jordan Berry pinned a punt deep against his former team.

Roethlisberger hit Chase Claypool for 48 yards while Bashaud Breeland was committing pass interference to reach midfield. Claypool pulled in a fourth-and-2 slant to reach the Minnesota 34. Diontae Johnson set up the last play from the 12 by taking a crossing route 12 yards out of bounds, but Roethlisberger and the Steelers, who failed on a 2-point conversion try earlier in the fourth quarter, wound up just short.

Advertisement

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video