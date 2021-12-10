Yirsy Queliz, Niya Morgen point St. Mary’s girls’ basketball to season-opening win over Pentucket

“Once we got in our groove and we got the momentum going, we were unstoppable, both offensively and defensively,” Morgen said. “Since we’ve played together so much, we’ve built so much chemistry on and off the court that it translates into the game,”

Queliz and Morgen combined for 46 points, leading the visiting Spartans to a 59-37 nonleague win over Pentucket in the first game of the season for both squads in West Newbury.

St. Mary’s guard Yirsy Queliz zipped a chest pass from the top of the key to Niya Morgen, who eluded a defender and drained a bucket from the right elbow, jumping up and down in excitement as the ball cascaded in. The junior guard duo could not be stopped Friday night.

The two squads hadn’t played one another since 2011 when the Spartans defeated Pentucket in the Division 3 North semifinals and went on to win their first state championship. They played a competitive first 16 minutes Friday, with St. Mary’s (1-0) leading 24-18 at halftime. From there, Queliz and Morgen caught fire.

“Niya hit some big shots in the first half to keep us alive,” St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall said. “They’re used to playing with each other, but they play the game very similarly. They play unbelievably hard and there’s really no weakness in their game at either end.”

Queliz and Morgen fought through physical defense from Pentucket (0-1) to open up passing lanes. Off pick and rolls, Queliz, an Ipswich resident and starter since eighth grade, found success in a multitude of ways. If the reigning Catholic Central League MVP didn’t beat the defender off the dribble, she located forwards rolling for an open layup. When the defense collapsed around her, Queliz found Morgen, a Swampscott resident, alone beyond the arc. Morgen finished with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

“I feel like how we play, the team will follow us,” Queliz said. “If they see us hustle, they will do the same thing. I thought the energy on and off the court brought everyone together.”

Queliz filled the stat sheet, amassing 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists. She frustrated Pentucket ball-handlers with her aggressive defense and flawless footwork. As the game wore on, the junior commanded the offense and the Spartans pulled away.

“I tell any young female basketball player, watch her play: that’s how you’re supposed to play the game,” Newhall said. “She doesn’t have her head down, she’s not staring at one player: she sees everything. If you’re open, you better be ready to catch the ball or you’re going to take it in the teeth. She’s so coachable, one of the best kids that we’ve ever had.”

Duxbury 53, Notre Dame (Hingham) 47 — Behind 18 points from sophomore standout Molly Donovan, the Dragons outlasted the host Cougars in the season opener for both teams.

Freshman Lyla Peters added 13 points and junior Amanda Donovan 11 for the Dragons, who led 28-21 at halftime, 47-34 through three, and withstood a late NDA rally.

NDA freshman Ava Orlando poured in a game-high 19 points, including 12 in the second half, and eighth-grader Elle Orlando finished with 11. The Cougars kept chipping away, and sliced the deficit to 5 in the final minute, but the Dragons ultimately prevailed.

“It seems to be a really close group already,” Duxbury coach Brian Keller said. “If we play hard and get after it and do those little things, it’s really going to pay off in the end, and it kind of did tonight.”

The Dragons, who often had two or three underclassmen on the court at a time, relied on their ball movement, aggressiveness on the glass, and consistency on defense. Even when shots didn’t fall, the energy never dipped.

“Our improvement from last year is insane,” Molly Donovan said. “Our chemistry is great so far, and I can’t wait to see where it goes.”

Bellingham 42, Nipmuc 32 — Freshman Maya Jackson (13 points) blocked 8 shots for the Blackhawks (1-0), and Riley Chiappone added 13 points during the season-opening win.

Berwick 50, Concord Academy 45 — Grace Libby tallied 22 points and Cam Hamilton scored 13 points for the Bulldogs (1-0) in an Eastern Independent League win.

Bourne 41, Westport 25 — Nora Barmashi tallied 23 points, and freshmen McKinley Wemzel and Paige Meda each added 8 points to propel the Canalmen to victory in their season opener.

Bridgewater-Raynham 48, Newton North 47 — Dana Possick (12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists) hit the winning layup with 16.6 seconds remaining, and Natalia Hall-Rosa scored 17 points to secure a season-opening win for the Trojans (1-0).

Brookline 62, Stoughton 28 — Geanna Bryant scored 17 points and Margo Mattes added 16 points in a commanding nonleague road win for the Warriors.

Latin Academy 59, Burke 9 — Senior Ruth Norton led the Dragons with 14 points in a convincing season-opening victory.

Lowell Catholic 36, Essex Tech 34 — Crusaders coach Tom Varnum picked up his 200th career win at the school in the season-opening Commonwealth home win. Lowell Catholic junior captain Catherine Antwi led all scorers with 17 points and added 5 steals.

Malden Catholic 57, Quincy 49 — The backcourt of Kylia Reynoso (22 points) and Mia Mitchell (11 points, 6 assists) helped the visiting Lancers (1-0) climb back from a 14-point halftime deficit and capture the nonleague win.

Needham 40, Newton South 26 — Senior captains Avery Johnson (14 points) and Lucy Dorion (12 points, 4 assists) powered the Rockets to a nonleague win at home.

Rockland 56, Hanover 39 — Senior Julia Elie racked up 27 points to pace the Bulldogs in the season-opening nonleague road victory.

Shawsheen 48, Whittier 37 — Captains Karissa Rogato (25 points) and Kerry Brown (11 points, 5 rebounds) powered the Rams (1-0) to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

