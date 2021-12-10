Omicron cases mostly mild in US, report says

About one-third of the people who tested positive for the omicron variant had traveled internationally in the two weeks before their illnesses. Many of the other cases could be traced back to either large public events or household exposure, according to the report.

The report revealed new details about the 43 omicron cases reported across 22 states since the first case was discovered in California on Dec. 1. The variant has been reported in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

WASHINGTON — Most coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant in the United States have been mild, though one person has been hospitalized with the new variant, according to a report published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 58 percent of the cases were in people ages 18 to 39. Another 23 percent were in 40-to-60-year-olds. Four people older than 65 and four minors also tested positive for omicron in the United States.

Most of those people who contracted the omicron variant had been fully vaccinated before infection. Only eight patients were unvaccinated. Twenty were fully vaccinated and 14 had received a booster dose before infection. The vaccination status of one patient was unknown, according to the report.

At least six people had previously tested positive for the coronavirus before catching the omicron variant, though there were 16 patients for whom it was unknown if they had previously been exposed to natural infection.

All but three of the cases were symptomatic, with the most common symptoms including cough, fatigue, congestion, and fever. Some people also reported nausea, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and loss of taste or smell.

Washington Post

Worldwide vaccine effort won’t hit goal of 2 billion shots in 2021

WASHINGTON — Covax, an expansive vaccine-sharing initiative to get doses to low- and middle-income nations, once pledged to deliver more than 2 billion shots worldwide by the end of the year. But as the days tick down, it is scrambling to deliver well under half that figure.

The UN-led initiative is now racing to deliver 800 million doses by the end of the year, according to interviews with senior officials involved in Covax, which includes the World Health Organization and other groups. Even if that benchmark is met, it will be a far cry from the 2.3 billion doses hoped for in January by a program designed to counter a glut of vaccines in wealthy nations.

Covax lowered its estimate of doses delivered in 2021 to between 800 million and 1 billion doses late this year after a range of complications with supply and delivery. Omicron, a variant first detected in southern Africa, has added urgency to the need for vaccines, but also disrupted shipping and could upend Covax’s hopes for more regular shipments in 2022.

Though the organization was set up to pool money to purchase its own doses from a variety of manufacturers, many of those orders were delayed in the first part of the year, and the organization increasingly relies upon donations from the United States and other wealthy countries of vaccines including the AstraZeneca-Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson jabs. The Biden administration pledged in September to donate or facilitate the purchase of 1.1 billion doses to Covax, though many of those doses are not expected to arrive until next year.

Washington Post

Military medics help treat COVID patients in 3 states

WASHINGTON — Three teams of military medics from the Air Force, Army, and Navy joined health care providers in New Mexico, Colorado, and Michigan this week to help treat COVID-19 patients at hospitals struggling to keep up with case surges, US Army North said in a statement.

Cases in Colorado rose by 4 percent in the past week, according to a Washington Post analysis. Hospitalizations in Michigan and New Mexico jumped by 4 and 9 percent, respectively. Michigan has more hospitalizations per 100,000 residents than any other state in the nation, and several hospitals in New Mexico are operating under “crisis standards of care” because of staffing and capacity shortages.

Since August, about 490 military medical personnel have been sent to assist civilian doctors in hospitals as the delta variant surged in states including Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington.

This week, the Air Force sent a 15-person monoclonal antibody infusion team to Denver; the Navy deployed a 20-person medical team to Farmington, N.M.; and the Army sent 20 medical personnel to Saginaw, Mich.

Washington Post

New virus cases surge in South Korea

SEOUL — New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the worst surge since the start of the pandemic overwhelmed hospitals and depleted the health care workforce.

Critics have blamed the spread on complacency by the government, which dramatically lowered social distancing rules at the start of November in what officials described as the first step toward restoring pre-pandemic normalcy.

Even as cases began to soar in recent weeks, officials were initially hesitant to tighten social distancing, citing exhaustion and frustration by the public with restrictions and their impact on livelihoods. But as the contagious delta variant reduced the effectiveness of vaccines and most people in their 60s or older are still waiting for their booster shoots, and the first cases of omicron were discovered, the sense of urgency became apparent.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, the No. 2 behind President Moon Jae-in, said during a virus meeting that the country could be forced to take further “extraordinary” measures if it fails to slow the spread of the virus soon.

Associated Press

NY orders mask use in indoor spaces that don’t require vaccination

In the face of rising cases and hospitalizations, the governor of New York on Friday implemented a mask mandate for indoor spaces without vaccine requirements.

New York City already requires vaccines for indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment, and Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the city’s vaccine mandate on Monday to include children aged 5 to 11, who recently became eligible to get the shot. New York Governor Kathy Hochul credited New York City’s vaccine mandate with keeping case numbers and hospitalizations lower than elsewhere in the state.

“But the rest of the state now has a wake-up call,” Hochul said at a news conference on Friday.

New York state has reported 2,791,804 cases and 56,889 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a Washington Post data analysis. Cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been on the rise in the state over the last week.

“We’re entering a time of uncertainty,” Hochul said. “And we could either plateau here, or our cases could escalate beyond control.”

The governor said that the mandate is aimed to prevent schools and businesses from shutting down, which could happen if cases continue to rise unchecked.

“I have two priorities: protect the health of New Yorkers, but also protect the health of the economy,” Hochul added.

Washington Post

Survey finds just 10 percent of Americans feel vaccine violates their religious beliefs

Only about 1 in 10 Americans say that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine would violate their religious beliefs, while about 60 percent say that too many people are using religion as an excuse to avoid vaccine mandates, according to a new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core.

A majority of Americans are critical of religious exemptions and say that the vaccines do not violate their own religious beliefs or the teachings of their religion, and that there are no valid religious reasons to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

The survey indicates a sharp divide between vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. That gap widens along partisan lines. More than 80 percent of vaccinated Democrats say they are angry at those who refuse to get vaccinated, and similar numbers of unvaccinated Republicans are “angry at those who think they have the right to tell me to get vaccinated against COVID-19.” Less than half of vaccinated Republicans and unvaccinated Democrats say they are angry along such lines.

About 1 in 5 Americans say that vaccination has caused major conflict within their families.

New York Times

Britain tightens restrictions to slow virus spread again

LONDON — Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.

Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.

The government has asked Britain’s most senior civil servant to investigate several gatherings, including a Dec. 18, 2020, event at the prime minister’s 10 Downing St. offices, where staff reportedly enjoyed wine, food, games, and a festive gift exchange at a time when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.

Associated Press

German lawmakers vote to make health workers get immunizied

BERLIN — German lawmakers overwhelmingly backed a bill Friday that requires staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get immunized against the coronavirus — the first of two vaccine mandates being considered in the country.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach had earlier told parliament it was unconscionable that some who work with particularly vulnerable people were still not vaccinated.

“This vaccine mandate is necessary because it’s completely unacceptable that, after two years of pandemic, people who have entrusted their care to us are dying unnecessarily in institutions because unvaccinated people work there,” he said. “We cannot accept this.’’

The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, party is opposed to the universal vaccine mandate. Some members of other parties, including the former health minister in Angela Merkel’s departed government, have also said they will vote against that measure.

Associated Press