UK court rules Assange can be extradited to US

The Justice Department’s decision to charge Assange under the Espionage Act in connection with obtaining and publishing secret government documents has raised novel First Amendment issues and alarmed advocates of media freedom. But because he has been fighting extradition, those questions have not been litigated, and his transfer to the United States could set off a momentous constitutional battle.

The ruling was a victory, at least for now, for the Biden administration, which has pursued an effort to prosecute Assange begun under the Trump administration. But Assange will seek to appeal the decision to Britain’s Supreme Court, according to his legal team.

LONDON — A British court ruled Friday that Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face charges that could result in decades of jail time, reversing a lower-court decision in the long-running case against the embattled WikiLeaks founder.

The extradition case in Britain has not turned on whether the charges against Assange are legitimate — a lower-court judge ruled they were — but on whether US prison conditions are too harsh for his mental health.

In ruling that Assange can be extradited, the High Court in London said it that was satisfied by assurances provided by the Biden administration that it would not hold him under the most austere conditions reserved for high-security prisoners and that, if he were to be convicted, it would let him serve his sentence in his native Australia if he requested it.

Wyn Hornbuckle, a spokesman for the US Justice Department, said the government was “pleased by the ruling” and would have no further comment. But an American lawyer for Assange, Barry J. Pollack, called it “disturbing” that the British court had accepted the US government’s “vague assurances” of humane treatment.

“The UK court reached this decision without considering whether extradition is appropriate when the United States is pursuing charges against him that could result in decades in prison, based on his having reported truthful information about newsworthy issues such as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said.

Assange fled into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012 when he was facing an investigation on allegations of sexual assault in Sweden, which were eventually dropped. He said he feared his human rights would be violated if he was extradited in that case.

He remained in the embassy for seven years until he was ejected in 2019. The United States unsealed an indictment against him on hacking charges on the day of his expulsion and then charged him under the Espionage Act weeks later. He has been detained in London’s Belmarsh prison since 2019.

The complex case against Assange centers on his 2010 publication of diplomatic and military files leaked by Chelsea Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst — not on his publication during the 2016 election of Democratic e-mails stolen by Russia.

Over the course of three indictments developed during the Trump administration, prosecutors have made two sets of accusations.

The first is that Assange participated in a criminal hacking conspiracy, both by offering to help Manning mask her tracks on a secure computer network and by engaging in a broader effort to encourage hackers to obtain secret material and send it to WikiLeaks. The other is that his solicitation and publication of information the government deemed secret violated the Espionage Act.

Hacking is not a journalistic act. But the second set of charges could establish a precedent that journalistic-style activities, like seeking and publishing information the government considers classified, may be treated as a crime in the United States — a separate question from whether Assange himself counts as a journalist.

In January, a lower court judge rejected the extradition request on the grounds that Assange might be driven to suicide by US prison conditions. On Jan. 19, in one of its last acts, the Trump administration filed an appeal. Soon after taking office, the Biden administration decided to press forward with the effort.

The court ruling Friday said the decision to allow the extradition was based on a number of assurances from the United States, including that Assange would receive any necessary psychological treatment and that if convicted, he would not be held at the country’s only federal supermax prison — the highest-security facility, which houses the nation’s worst criminals.

Several doctors have said that Assange suffers from depression and memory loss and could attempt suicide if he were extradited, an argument that was central in his case.

Assange’s fiancee, Stella Moris, said in a statement that he would be appealing at the “earliest possible moment” and called Friday’s decision a “grave miscarriage of justice.” Moris and Assange have two children, conceived during the seven years he was hiding out in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, denounced the court’s ruling and warned that Assange’s life “is once more under grave threat, and so is the right of journalists to publish material that governments and corporations find inconvenient.”

He added, “This is about the right of a free press to publish without being threatened by a bullying superpower.”