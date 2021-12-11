All she wants for Christmas is Globe Santa’s support and love

“Me and my mom are having a rough time,” it reads. “She is not going to work because my mom is sick and we don’t have that much money. Please help us out.”

And so it was when a letter from a courageous boy in a city north of Boston made its way into Globe Santa’s mailbox.

When an 11-year-old boy wants to tell you something, he seldom beats around the bush.

His mother was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Their lives changed forever that day, and while she’s handled the rigorous cancer treatment fairly well, it’s been a heavy burden for a young boy.

Advertisement

“My son has been brave and understanding,” his mother added in a note beneath her son’s letter. “Chemo and radiation treatments have been scary…and [my son] wanted to write a letter; he’s so sweet.”

She’s determined to get back to work early next year, but can’t be sure when she’ll be ready.

She’s behind on her bills and worried about how to make the holidays special for her son.

Yet she’s already thinking about returning Globe Santa’s generosity.

“I hope one day to pay it forward,” she signed off.

An 8-year-old from Roslindale who wrote to Globe Santa was similarly direct.

“I’m kind, competitive, strong, brave and confident,” reads the letter. “I could really use drawing stuff for class and toys.”

And there’s the 12-year-old from Boston’s North Shore whose letter radiates compassion and thoughtfulness well beyond her years.

“I know some kids want other specific things but all I’m asking for is support and love,” it reads. “You are doing so much for every kid who is getting … Globe Santa. I’m sure they will love all the gifts.”

In closing, she wanted to be sure Globe Santa was aware of just how she felt about him.

Advertisement

“Lots of love and happy holidays from your good friend!”

These children will be among the tens of thousands this year across Greater Boston who benefit from Globe Santa.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered curated gifts to children during the holiday season.

In total, more than 3 million children in need have received toys, books, games, and other quality gifts thanks to the generosity of those who support the fund drive.

Please consider supporting the campaign, during this time of heightened need, by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.