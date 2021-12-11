Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Among reports were a Barrow’s goldeneye at Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, a red-throated loon a Lake Onota in Pittsfield, a snow goose, a red-breasted merganser, four long-tailed ducks, and a Bonaparte’s gull at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, a cackling goose at Corbin’s Neck in Ashley Falls, and two more at Bartholomew’s Cobble, and several red crossbills in Florida and New Marlborough.

Last week, birding highlights included a tufted duck in Acoaxet, a Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown, cackling geese in several areas, a greater white-fronted goose in Rochester and another at the Somerset Reservoir in Somerset, a continuing rufous hummingbird in Brookline, a tropical kingbird in Rockport, an ash-throated flycatcher in Hingham, a Townsend’s solitaire at Mount Tom, and a continuing yellow-throated warbler in Ipswich.

Bristol County: Highlights included a tufted duck at Acoaxet, a Eurasian wigeon at The Sawmill Reserve in Acushnet, a snowy owl at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and clay-colored sparrow and a yellow-breasted chat on Egypt Lane in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: Spotted were a Pacific loon at Race Point as well as a Western sandpiper and a white-rumped sandpiper, two continuing marbled godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham, a willet at Hallet’s Millpond in Yarmouth Port, a Northern goshawk at the West Barnstable Conservation Area.

Essex County: Reports included a tropical kingbird at Warring Field in Rockport, a little blue heron at Ross Field Mill Pond in Gloucester, a “Thayer’s” Iceland gull at Eastern Point in Gloucester, four late laughing gulls at Lynn Beach, and the continued presence of a yellow-throated warbler at 16 Meadowview Lane in Ipswich. Offshore at Jeffreys Ledge, there was a remarkable collection of alcids including 28 Atlantic puffins, 42 dovekies, 12 razorbills, and 5 common murres.

Franklin County: The region hosted a summer tanager on Hadley Road in Sunderland, a cackling goose at the Turner’s Falls power canal, and a snowy owl at the Turner’s Falls Airport.

Hampden County: The highlight was a Townsend’s solitaire well observed and photographed at the Mount Tom Reservation in Holyoke.

Hampshire County: There were single Northern shovelers at the Honey Pot and Hadley Cove, and a cackling goose and a black vulture in the vicinity of the campus pond.

Middlesex County: Reports included a great cormorant at Horn Pond in Woburn, an orange-crowned warbler at the Ricci Farm in Lincoln, a yellow-breasted chatat the Sylvester Riverfront Park in Somerville, a black-and-white warbler and a Baltimore oriole near the Amelia Earhart Dam in Everett, and the continued presence of European goldfinch at the Lexington Community Garden.

Nantucket: There were six Northern shovelers, two great egrets, and a long-billed dowitcher.

Norfolk County: Highlights included the still present rufous hummingbird at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline, a King eider at Black Rock Beach in Cohasset, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond in Randolph, two great egrets in Quincy, and snowy owl at Wollaston Beach.

Plymouth County: Among sightings were a greater white-fronted goose and a cackling goose along Vaughan Hill Road in Rochester, a Eurasian wigeon at Howland Pond in Plymouth, the still present three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, and an ash-throated flycatcher at the Weir River Preserve in Hingham.

Suffolk County: There was a redhead and a lesser black-backed gull at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir in Chestnut Hill, an American bittern at Belle Isle in East Boston, a Nashville warbler and a yellow-breasted chat in the Victory Gardens along the Fenway, and a clay-colored sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: Observers reported three Iceland gulls and a lesser black-backed gull in Gardner, a red-throated loon at Gate 22 at the Wachusett Reservoir, a cackling goose and a redhead at Coachlace Pond in Clinton, a migrating golden eagle at Wachusett Mountain, and a sandhill crane at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.