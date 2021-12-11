First Omicron variant case detected in Rhode Island

The case was detected in a woman in her 20s who lives in Providence County. The individual recently returned to Rhode Island from New York and had previously completed their primary vaccination series. She did not receive a booster shot, according to the health department.

“We fully expected that Omicron would eventually be detected in Rhode Island as it has been in our neighboring states. I want to be clear: Rhode Island is prepared. This is not cause for panic,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Just like when the Delta variant was identified in Rhode Island, Rhode Islanders will come together to take the actions necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The governor’s office announced late Friday that McKee would be announcing a comprehensive set of actions early next week to address the increased number of new COVID-109 cases to alleviate pressures on the hospital systems and to keep schools open for in-person learning.

Many have pressed the McKee administration for weeks to issue a mask mandate, but he has not imposed one, citing Rhode Island’s high vaccination rate and the importance of an economic recovery.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said in a statement Saturday that it was “not at all surprising” that Rhode Island has identified its first case based on recent findings of the Omicron variant around New England.

“However, the identification of Omicron, coupled with the fact that people are moving indoors, underscores the need for Rhode Islanders to continue to protect themselves and their families,” said Alexander-Scott. “Vaccination, booster doses, mask wearing, testing, social distancing, and ventilation are all critical to minimizing the spread of any variant of COVID-19. In advance of the holidays, these measures are more important than ever.”

