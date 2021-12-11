Man arrested for assaulting 92-year-old at Quincy MBTA stop

A Boston man was arrested after allegedly shoving a 92-year-old man at the MBTA’s Quincy Center station Friday afternoon causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement, the Transit Police said in a state Saturday.
Armando Hernandez, 49, was arrested on charges of assault and battery on an elderly person causing injuries and taken to the Transit Police Department Headquarters for booking, according to the statement. He was in an inebriated state and had an “uncooperative disposition” according to the statement.
Transit Police officers received a radio call at 2:30 p.m. Friday reporting an assault at Quincy Center station.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim bleeding from his head with a person attempting to control the bleeding, according to Transit Police.
Witnesses pointed out a man, later identified as Hernandez, as the assailant, the release said.
“The victim relayed he was forcefully shoved from behind which caused him the fall to the ground striking his head on the pavement,” according to the release.
The attack was unprovoked, and the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment, did not know Hernandez, according to Transit Police.
