Michigan man, 23, killed in Bedford plane crash

A 23-year-old Michigan man was killed Friday night when the plane he was flying crashed on the shore of the Merrimack River, police said.

Bedford police were called to the area of 14 Technology Dr. at 11:36 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting a plane crash on the shore of the river, Police Chief John Bryfonski said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a twin-engine aircraft fully engulfed in flames.

The man was transporting medical supplies, the statement said. A spokesman for Bedford police declined to provide any details about the supplies or what they were intended for.