Woman, 48, dead and man injured in stabbing at Chelsea apartment

Officers responded to the residence at Parkside Commons on Stockton Street about 4:30 p.m. where they found a 48-year-old woman dead inside her apartment, Chelsea police said.

A woman died and a man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after both suffered stab wounds in a Chelsea apartment late Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

A man, who is also 48 and is believed to live in the same apartment, was found with serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, Chelsea police said.

State Police said the man is in critical condition.

Authorities have not released either of the victims’ identities.

Chelase police said the public is not at risk. The woman’s death is being investigated by the Suffolk district attorney’s office, State Police, Chelsea police, and the state medical examiner’s office, police said.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

