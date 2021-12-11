Biden discusses right-wing extremism and vaccines in interview with Jimmy Fallon

He had been on the show twice before — once as vice president and the other before he became the presumptive Democratic nominee. His conversation with Fallon marked the first time a sitting president had appeared on a late-night show since Barack Obama in 2016. The former president appeared on programs hosted by those including Fallon , Stephen Colbert , and Jimmy Kimmel .

Although Biden appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” amid rising concern over high inflation and relatively unfavorable approval ratings on his performance, his virtual interview with Fallon on Friday was, for the most part, a mix of easygoing banter and serious policy talk.

In his first late-night appearance since taking office, President Biden denounced the extremist views of members of the Republican Party that he said is making bipartisanship more difficult to sustain, but also traded jokes with host Jimmy Fallon about his poor cooking skills and his lack of attention to polling numbers.

While touting the logistics of his massive social and climate spending bill, Biden was unable to confirm to Fallon that the nearly $2 trillion plan would be passed by the Senate before the end of the year, noting that he does not have “a single Republican vote right now to pass it, so it’s going to be tough, but I think we can get it done.”

Advertisement

The pair, who had both attended the Kennedy Center Honors last weekend, then launched into a discussion over the partisan divides rankling Congress after Fallon said he saw Republicans and Democrats in the crowd who appeared to be laughing together and acting cordial. “This seems like this should be much easier to get along with everybody,” the host said.

“The QAnon and the extreme elements of the Republican Party and what Donald Trump keeps sort of, seems to me, feeding the ‘big lie’ — it makes it awful hard,” for both sides to work together, Biden said.

Advertisement

Biden, who previously served as Delaware’s senator for 36 years, shared the reason why he was late to the taping of the interview was due to the fact he had earlier delivered Bob Dole’s eulogy, a longtime colleague of his who made the request for him to speak on “his deathbed.”

“We disagreed, but we were friends,” Biden said. “We used to have an awful lot of that relationship.”

But the interview was not all serious in nature — with Biden joining in on Fallon’s antics and on several occasions poking fun at himself. That morning Biden had given his seeming approval of Fallon’s new song and music video “It Was A ... (Masked Christmas)” featuring singer Ariana Grande and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“What I think I would do is have more people listen to your song,” in order to convince people to get vaccinated and take other appropriate measures, Biden quipped during the interview. “It’s patriotic to get this done. Not a joke.”

And when asked how much attention he pays to approval ratings, Biden said with a laugh: “Well, not anymore.”

“We’ve been in less than a year. A lot has happened. Look, people are afraid, people are worried, and people are getting so much inaccurate information to them — I don’t mean about me, but about their situation,” Biden continued. “My job is to be straightforward ... and lay out how I’m going to try to make life better for them.”

Advertisement

Fallon, who had joked about Biden before the interview, saying the president was supposed to be on the show “earlier this week, but he had to lay low after setting the Fox News Christmas tree on fire,” also exchanged barbs with Biden about life in the White House.

“You make your own eggs?” Fallon exclaimed.

“Well, I don’t — Jill does,” Biden said.

Biden also shared what he hopes the administration will have accomplished this time next year — including getting the pandemic more under control, easing the financial burden on middle-class families, and demonstrating “worldwide progress on the environment.”

But what he stressed above all else was the wish that Congress will have passed the John Lewis Act and the Voting Rights Act, touching on the dozens of states that have passed or are aiming to enact Republican legislation that would restrict voting in some form. It is “literally un-American,” Biden said.

“We have more science and technology and decency, I think than any country in the world,” he added. “And so, I think the sky’s the limit is what we can do.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.