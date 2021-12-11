See photos and videos of the destruction after tornadoes and severe weather swept through Midwest and South

After severe weather and tornadoes hit parts of the South and Midwest late Friday, numerous homes and buildings were destroyed and dozens are feared dead. Several fatalities have been confirmed as of Saturday morning.

States including Kentucky, Illinois, and Arkansas suffered a serious impact overnight. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the situation “tragic” at a news conference Saturday morning. There were about “110 people” in a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky when a tornado tore through the building, he said.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100,” Beshear added.