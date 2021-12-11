fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos and videos of the destruction after tornadoes and severe weather swept through Midwest and South

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated December 11, 2021, 16 minutes ago
An Amazon distribution center was heavily damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill.
An Amazon distribution center was heavily damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill.Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

After severe weather and tornadoes hit parts of the South and Midwest late Friday, numerous homes and buildings were destroyed and dozens are feared dead. Several fatalities have been confirmed as of Saturday morning.

States including Kentucky, Illinois, and Arkansas suffered a serious impact overnight. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the situation “tragic” at a news conference Saturday morning. There were about “110 people” in a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky when a tornado tore through the building, he said.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100,” Beshear added.

See photos of the damage that resulted from the powerful storms.

First responders surrounded a damaged Amazon Distribution Center Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill.
First responders surrounded a damaged Amazon Distribution Center Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. Michael Thomas/Getty
First responders worked outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill.
First responders worked outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. Jeff Roberson/Associated Press
The Amazon distribution center was partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, IIl.
The Amazon distribution center was partially collapsed after being hit by heavy winds on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, IIl. Robert Cohen/Associated Press

