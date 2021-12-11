See photos and videos of the destruction after tornadoes and severe weather swept through Midwest and South

After severe weather and tornadoes hit parts of the South and Midwest late Friday, numerous homes and buildings were destroyed and dozens are feared dead. Several fatalities have been confirmed as of Saturday morning.
States including Kentucky, Illinois, and Arkansas suffered a serious impact overnight. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear called the situation “tragic” at a news conference Saturday morning. There were about “110 people” in a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky when a tornado tore through the building, he said.
“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100,” Beshear added.
See photos of the damage that resulted from the powerful storms.
Dramatic video shows a huge, possible tornado reaching Hickman, Kentucky after churning through Monette, Arkansas.— ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021
At least 50 people died in Kentucky as tornadoes hit parts of the state. https://t.co/guTns5FiCY pic.twitter.com/0FHIwo0TDR
The tornado only could be outlined when the sky was illuminated by lightning flashes.— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) December 11, 2021
Among the most ominous and terrifying images out there.https://t.co/Ybg1o7HGZZ
This is all that's left of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado struck the building, in what's being described as a 'mass casualty event' by officials.— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 11, 2021
Several tornadoes struck a number of US states overnight, with reports of more than 50 people killed. pic.twitter.com/AG2RDadwb3
A devastating tornado outbreak in western Kentucky has claimed the lives of at least 50 people, governor says. https://t.co/KKbrq3DyPg pic.twitter.com/Zgicfkq1ZC— ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021
BREAKING: At least 50 people killed in Mayfield, KY in ovenight tornado, per Gov. Beshear.— Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) December 11, 2021
📸: Angela Robinson, @WLKY viewer pic.twitter.com/Q9dVUq9s86
HEARTBREAKING PHOTOS OUT OF MAYFIELD, KY: Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency just before midnight. Multiple agencies will be responding to "major" damage. https://t.co/ix9Q9ihmrF— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) December 11, 2021
📸 WPSD Local 6 pic.twitter.com/JNIO24I0Ri
CONFIRMED: Monette Manor a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas took a direct hit by a very large tornado & collapsed with patients inside. Docs/RNs are pleading for help. pic.twitter.com/g3HDyYy7bX— Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) December 11, 2021
A photo just posted from Bowling Green, Kentucky. An entire block of housing wiped out. This may be one of the largest tornado outbreaks in US history. 🙏❤️🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/xSNwvYwKel— Sam (@SamIAm2021MD) December 11, 2021
Horrific sight at first light from #tornado damage in #Mayfield Kentucky. #Wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/KSjTpko9nz— WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) December 11, 2021
Mayfield, Kentucky Courthouse pic.twitter.com/vcnExusFOL— 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊 🪐 (@dilleemonc) December 11, 2021
